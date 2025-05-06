Mirzapur Season 4 release date: Pankaj Tripathi’s popular crime drama series to release in…

Mirzapur Season 4 release date: The popular crime drama series, Mirzapur, is set to return for its fourth season, which more struggles and intense violence in the land of Purvanchal. Following the success of the third season, Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment confirmed that work on Season 4 is already underway, which has sparked excitement among fans. Here's when and where you can expect Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Kalin Bhaiyya's (Pankaj Tripathi) intense rivalry online.

Mirzapur Season 4: When and Where to Watch Online

Mirzapur Season 4 is expected to release sometime between late 2025 and early 2026, according to reports. The third season debuted on Prime Video on July 5, 2024. Earlier this year, Prime Video shared a bonus episode on Instagram, teasing fans with hints about the future of the series. Though there were rumours regarding the return of Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyendu Sharma), the bonus episode mainly featured deleted scenes from Season 3, with Munna Bhaiya appearing only as a narrator, who was commenting on the actions of others in the popular series.

What to Expect in Mirzapur Season 4?

The upcoming season promises to pick up where the third instalment left off, with key questions still lingering. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) is firmly in the race for power, but his position remains doubtful. Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), the calculated mastermind, is not finished yet. His slow and steady approach to regaining control of Mirzapur will likely take centre stage, while new rivalries and conflicts unfold.

The battle for dominance in Mirzapur intensifies, and viewers can expect more confrontations, betrayals, and power shifts. With Sharad Shukla out of the picture (or so it seems), the future of the city remains uncertain, leaving room for fresh threats. Guddu Pandit's struggle to maintain his position and Kaleen Bhaiya's pursuit of revenge will likely be doubtful

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the popular series continues to feature Sanjay Kapoor's cinematography, while Manan Mehta and Anshul Gupta handle the editing. The music for the series has been composed by John Stewart Eduri. Fans will have to wait and see what the next season brings to the gritty world of Mirzapur.

