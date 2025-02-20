Latest Tech News How To Mufasa OTT release: Blockbuster prequel of The Lion King now streaming on…

Mufasa OTT release: Blockbuster prequel of The Lion King now streaming on…

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: Your favourite movie is now available for streaming on this online platform. Here’s where and when to watch it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 17:49 IST
Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: Now streaming on major platforms, offering a new look at Mufasa’s journey. (Disney Plus)

Disney has revealed that Mufasa: The Lion King will soon be available for streaming. The film, which enjoyed a successful run in theatres, is now available on several digital OTT platforms. After its grand premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on December 9, 2024, the movie was released in U.S. theaters on December 20, 2024. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for its visual effects and some aspects of its storytelling, others felt it fell short in certain areas.

Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: Plot, cast and more

Mufasa: The Lion King is a 2024 American musical drama directed by Barry Jenkins, based on a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson. It serves as a prequel to the original Lion King and explores the iconic character Mufasa's early life. The movie features photorealistic animation, taking viewers into the vibrant African savannah. Production began in 2020 but was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The film is dedicated to James Earl Jones, who originally voiced Mufasa.

Also read
Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: When and where to watch online

The film officially became available for rent or purchase on various streaming platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango starting February 18, 2025. This marks the movie's transition to digital formats after its successful theatrical release. Fans eager to watch the film on-demand can choose from multiple platforms to enjoy the captivating storyline of Mufasa.

For those preferring a subscription service, Mufasa: The Lion King will be available for free on Disney+ Hotstar beginning April 1, 2025. This will allow subscribers to stream the movie at no additional charge.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 17:48 IST
