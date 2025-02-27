Latest Tech News How To Mufasa OTT release: Superhit legendary beginnings of The Lion King now streaming on…

Mufasa OTT release: Superhit legendary beginnings of The Lion King now streaming on…

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: After a successful theatrical run, the prequel to The Lion King is now available for streaming on multiple platforms. Here's when and where to watch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 27 2025, 12:58 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
Mufasa OTT release
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
Mufasa OTT release
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
Mufasa OTT release
icon View all Images
Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: The blockbuster prequel is now available for streaming on multiple platforms. (Hotstar)

 Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: After a strong theatrical run, Mufasa: The Lion King is now making its digital debut. The movie, which hit theatres on December 20, 2024, grossed over $470 million worldwide, securing a spot as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Fans who missed its theatrical release can now access it through various streaming platforms. The film's digital release is slated for March or April 2025, following a 100-day exclusive window.

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT — Plot, cast and more

Directed by Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson, Mufasa: The Lion King takes viewers on a journey into the early life of the iconic character, Mufasa. The film, a prequel to the original Lion King, utilises photorealistic animation to showcase the African savannah's vibrant landscapes. While the movie garnered mixed reactions from critics receiving praise for its visual effects and some storytelling elements - it also faced criticism for not fully meeting expectations in certain areas. Nonetheless, it attracted large audiences, becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of 2024.

Also read: Swargam OTT release: Know when and where to watch Aju Varghese and Johny Antony's movie online

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

The production of Mufasa: The Lion King began in 2020, although the project faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie holds special significance as it is dedicated to James Earl Jones, who originally voiced Mufasa in the 1994 classic.

Also read: Captain America: Brave New World OTT release: Know when and where to stream it online

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release — When and where to watch online

For those eager to watch Mufasa: The Lion King at home, the film is already available for rent or purchase on platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango since February 18, 2025. Fans can choose from these services to enjoy the film's storyline at their convenience.

Also read: Thandel OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's rom-com online

For Disney+ Hotstar subscribers, the movie will be available for free starting April 1, 2025. This offers an additional opportunity for subscribers to stream the film without any extra cost, marking the film's transition from theatres to home entertainment.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Feb, 12:58 IST
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

iOS 18.4 beta

iOS 18.4 beta pulled for these iPhone models due to critical Issues and boot loops
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets with enhanced AI, gaming, and imaging features launched
Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details

Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details
M4 MacBook Air

Apple may launch M4 MacBook Air in March, alongside multiple product updates in 2025
iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think

iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation
GTA 5 PC update

GTA 5 set to join Xbox PC Game Pass soon alongside major free PC update - All details
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 drops MyUniverse mode show intros, leaves future return possibility open for updates
GTA 6

Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release
GTA 5 PC

GTA 5 PC players to get the biggest free update with HSW upgrades, new vehicles, and GTA+ perks

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iOS 18.4 beta pulled for these iPhone models due to critical Issues and boot loops

    iOS 18.4 beta

    MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets with enhanced AI, gaming, and imaging features launched

    MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X chipsets

    Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details

    Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors with P-Cores, promising big AI and performance gains: Details

    Apple may launch M4 MacBook Air in March, alongside multiple product updates in 2025

    M4 MacBook Air

    iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think

    iPhone 17 series’ rumoured renders showcase different designs of all four models- Here’s what we think

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets