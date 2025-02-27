Mufasa OTT release: Superhit legendary beginnings of The Lion King now streaming on…

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release: After a strong theatrical run, Mufasa: The Lion King is now making its digital debut. The movie, which hit theatres on December 20, 2024, grossed over $470 million worldwide, securing a spot as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Fans who missed its theatrical release can now access it through various streaming platforms. The film's digital release is slated for March or April 2025, following a 100-day exclusive window.

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT — Plot, cast and more

Directed by Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson, Mufasa: The Lion King takes viewers on a journey into the early life of the iconic character, Mufasa. The film, a prequel to the original Lion King, utilises photorealistic animation to showcase the African savannah's vibrant landscapes. While the movie garnered mixed reactions from critics receiving praise for its visual effects and some storytelling elements - it also faced criticism for not fully meeting expectations in certain areas. Nonetheless, it attracted large audiences, becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of 2024.

The production of Mufasa: The Lion King began in 2020, although the project faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie holds special significance as it is dedicated to James Earl Jones, who originally voiced Mufasa in the 1994 classic.

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT release — When and where to watch online

For those eager to watch Mufasa: The Lion King at home, the film is already available for rent or purchase on platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango since February 18, 2025. Fans can choose from these services to enjoy the film's storyline at their convenience.

For Disney+ Hotstar subscribers, the movie will be available for free starting April 1, 2025. This offers an additional opportunity for subscribers to stream the film without any extra cost, marking the film's transition from theatres to home entertainment.

