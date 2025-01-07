Latest Tech News How To Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: Disney’s superhit movie likely to stream online on…

Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: Disney's superhit movie likely to stream online on…

A prequel to the 1994 animated classic and a sequel to the 2019 remake, the film delves into the complexities of Mufasa’s rise to the throne.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 11:46 IST
Mufasa The Lion King OTT release: Disney’s superhit movie likely to stream online on…
Mufasa: The Lion King Hindi version features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa, with Mahesh Babu voicing the character in Telugu. (Disney)

Mufasa The Lion King has officially hit cinemas worldwide, including India, where it has already garnered a tremendous response. Directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins, the movie explores the untold origins of Mufasa, the beloved lion king from Disney's The Lion King franchise. A prequel to the 1994 animated classic and a sequel to the 2019 remake, the film delves into the complexities of Mufasa's rise to the throne and the tragic bond he shares with his adoptive brother, Taka, who later becomes the villainous Scar.

A Deeper Look at Mufasa and Scar's Relationship

For Jenkins, revisiting the iconic characters was a chance to humanise them further. "For 30 years, we've lived with the idea of Mufasa as perfect and good, while Scar has been the embodiment of evil," he said in a previous interview. "In this story, we show that no one is born good or evil. It's the choices you make, the upbringing you receive, and the challenges you face that shape who you become."

The film gives audiences a fresh perspective on Mufasa's early life, revealing him as a young, orphaned lion who is adopted by Taka, a prince. What begins as a strong bond of brotherhood eventually unravels into conflict, setting the stage for the epic rivalry that will eventually define the two lions' destinies.

Also read
A Star-Studded Cast Brings the Story to Life

Mufasa: The Lion King boasts an impressive voice cast. British actor Aaron Pierre lends his voice to Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrays Taka, who eventually transforms into Scar. The Hindi version features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa, with Mahesh Babu voicing the character in Telugu. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reprises her role as Nala, Simba's mother, while her daughter Blue Ivy makes her film debut as Princess Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter.

For Aaron Pierre, voicing the iconic role of Mufasa was a deeply humbling experience. He also paid tribute to James Earl Jones, the legendary actor who originally voiced Mufasa in the 1994 film. "He's a guiding light, and his legacy helped me overcome any fears I had about stepping into those legendary shoes," Pierre shared.

Where to Watch: A Disney+ Hotstar Release Expected

Currently, Mufasa: The Lion King is available in theatres. However, in an era where OTT platforms reign supreme, many viewers are already wondering when they can stream it at home. Although reports suggest the film may not be available on Netflix, it is expected to land on Disney+ Hotstar, following a similar release pattern to Disney's recent Inside Out 2. As of now, fans can enjoy the magic of the Pride Lands on the big screen.

A Timeless Tale with New Depths

Set in the Pride Lands after the events of the 2019 remake, Mufasa: The Lion King enriches the classic narrative with deeper emotional layers, exploring themes of friendship, betrayal, and destiny. With stunning photorealistic animation and a rich storyline, this film promises to resonate with both long-time fans of the franchise and new audiences alike.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 11:46 IST
