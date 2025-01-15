Must-watch OTT releases: From Pani, Paatal Lok Season 2, XO Kitty Season 2 to Back in Action and more

This week will bring an array of exciting new shows and movies across various streaming platforms. From thrilling action films to heartwarming dramas and captivating docu-series, viewers will find something for every taste. As the weekend approaches, here's a list of the top OTT releases to catch on Hotstar, Prime, Netflix, and more between January 13 and January 19, 2025.

1. Pani

A gripping Malayalam action film, Pani delves into the underworld of Kerala, portraying the struggles faced by a couple whose peaceful life is upended by two criminals seeking revenge. The movie takes the audience through the dangerous lives of mobsters in Thrissur. The lead roles feature Joju George, Sagar Surya, and others. Pani will be available for streaming on SonyLiv from January 17.

2. Paatal Lok Season 2

After a long wait of five years, Paatal Lok returns with its second season. Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary embarks on a complex investigation into a high-profile murder case that leads him to the remote regions of Northeast India. Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as the central character, joined by an ensemble cast including Gul Panag and Neeraj Kabi. Paatal Lok Season 2 will be released on January 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

3. XO Kitty Season 2

The second season of XO Kitty brings more teenage drama, romance, and friendship challenges. Kitty Song Covey returns to Korea International School, navigating new love triangles and complicated relationships. The series, starring Anna Cathcart and Minyeong Choi, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 16.

4. The Roshans

This docu-series offers a deep dive into the lives of the Roshan family, tracing their significant contributions to Indian cinema. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the series provides a closer look at Roshan Lal, Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan, highlighting their struggles, triumphs, and enduring legacy. The Roshans will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 17.

5. Back in Action

In this action-comedy film, Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx play former CIA agents who are forced to return to their old ways after their cover is blown. The duo must now protect their family while fighting off enemies. Diaz, making her return to acting after a decade, reunites with her Annie co-star Foxx for this thrilling adventure. Back in Action will be available on Netflix from January 17.