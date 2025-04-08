My Hero Academia: Vigilantes - Know when and where to watch new anime series online for free
My Hero Academia returns with a new twist. Discover where to watch Vigilantes and catch every episode as the story dives into its past.
The world of My Hero Academia isn't ending just yet. While the manga wrapped up last August and the anime's final season will air later this year, there's still plenty of action to look forward to. The spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is here to fill the gap with fresh storylines, characters, and new Quirks, keeping fans excited and engaged.
Set five years before Deku's journey begins, the Vigilantes manga follows Koichi Haimawari, an ordinary college student who dreams of being a hero but has given up on that ambition. The story takes a turn when he and his friend Pop☆Step are rescued by a vigilante, Knuckleduster. They find themselves drawn into the world of the vigilantes. The anime adaptation, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi with illustrations by Betten Court, brings this prequel to life.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes - Where and How to Watch
For those wondering how to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the anime streams exclusively on Crunchyroll. While the original My Hero Academia series is available for free, you'll need a Premium subscription to access Vigilantes. Subscriptions start at $7.99/month, and Crunchyroll offers a seven-day free trial for new users.
Episode Schedule for Vigilantes
The first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will include 13 episodes. New episodes, both subbed and dubbed, will be released every Monday at 11:15 am EST/8:15 am PST. Here's a schedule for the upcoming episodes:
- Episode 1: "I'm Here" – April 7
- Episode 2 – April 14
- Episode 3 – April 21
- Episode 4 – April 28
- Episode 5 – May 5
- Episode 6 – May 12
- Episode 7 – May 19
- Episode 8 – May 26
- Episode 9 – June 2
- Episode 10 – June 9
- Episode 11 – June 16
- Episode 12 – June 23
- Episode 13 – June 30
Other Ways to Catch Up
For those looking to catch up on the original series, Crunchyroll offers all seven seasons with ads for free. You can also stream My Hero Academia via Hulu. As for the highly anticipated final season of My Hero Academia, fans can expect it to debut in the fall, likely in October.
