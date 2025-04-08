Latest Tech News How To My Hero Academia: Vigilantes - Know when and where to watch new anime series online for free

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes - Know when and where to watch new anime series online for free

My Hero Academia returns with a new twist. Discover where to watch Vigilantes and catch every episode as the story dives into its past.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2025, 12:46 IST
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off brings fresh storylines, with new episodes streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. (Crunchyroll)

The world of My Hero Academia isn't ending just yet. While the manga wrapped up last August and the anime's final season will air later this year, there's still plenty of action to look forward to. The spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is here to fill the gap with fresh storylines, characters, and new Quirks, keeping fans excited and engaged.

Set five years before Deku's journey begins, the Vigilantes manga follows Koichi Haimawari, an ordinary college student who dreams of being a hero but has given up on that ambition. The story takes a turn when he and his friend Pop☆Step are rescued by a vigilante, Knuckleduster. They find themselves drawn into the world of the vigilantes. The anime adaptation, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi with illustrations by Betten Court, brings this prequel to life.

Also read: Racharikam OTT release date: The Telugu political drama movie set to release on…

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes - Where and How to Watch

For those wondering how to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the anime streams exclusively on Crunchyroll. While the original My Hero Academia series is available for free, you'll need a Premium subscription to access Vigilantes. Subscriptions start at $7.99/month, and Crunchyroll offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

Also read: Sikandar OTT release: Know when and where to watch Salman Khan's action movie online

Episode Schedule for Vigilantes

The first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will include 13 episodes. New episodes, both subbed and dubbed, will be released every Monday at 11:15 am EST/8:15 am PST. Here's a schedule for the upcoming episodes:

  • Episode 1: "I'm Here" – April 7
  • Episode 2 – April 14
  • Episode 3 – April 21
  • Episode 4 – April 28
  • Episode 5 – May 5
  • Episode 6 – May 12
  • Episode 7 – May 19

Also read: 5 Must watch TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more

  • Episode 8 – May 26
  • Episode 9 – June 2
  • Episode 10 – June 9
  • Episode 11 – June 16
  • Episode 12 – June 23
  • Episode 13 – June 30

Other Ways to Catch Up

For those looking to catch up on the original series, Crunchyroll offers all seven seasons with ads for free. You can also stream My Hero Academia via Hulu. As for the highly anticipated final season of My Hero Academia, fans can expect it to debut in the fall, likely in October.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 12:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 price

Leaked GTA 6 price sparks debate: Could Rockstar's next game set a new price standard?
Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details
iPhone Nintendo DS emulator

iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
GTA 6 trailer 2

Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets