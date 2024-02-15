 Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: Know when and where to watch Nagarjuna’s action drama film online | How-to
Home How To Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: Know when and where to watch Nagarjuna’s action drama film online

Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: Know when and where to watch Nagarjuna’s action drama film online

Naa Saami Ranga OTT release date is here! Check how you can watch the action film starring Nagarjuna online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 16:20 IST
Naa Saami Ranga
Watch Naa Saami Ranga on the OTT platform. Check details here. (Junglee Music Telugu/YouTube)
Naa Saami Ranga
Watch Naa Saami Ranga on the OTT platform. Check details here. (Junglee Music Telugu/YouTube)

Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: The fun about watching South Indian films is its action-packed drama and amazing storyline which you can enjoy with your friends and family. If you like to watch Telugu action movies then we have exciting news for you as Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga OTT release date is out. Now, you can watch the film from the comfort of your home with your loved ones and enjoy this action drama film. Over the years, we have seen various classic Nagarjuna's films which makes viewers run to the theatres, but now the film will finally be made available on the OTT platform. Know more about Naa Saami Ranga here.

Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: Cast, plot, more

Naa Saami Ranga is a remake of the famous 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. The remake version is made in Telugu language and it is directed by Vijay Binni. The film made its theatrical debut on 14 January 2024 and has a box office earning of Rs.50 crore. The film stars Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Naa Saami Ranga is a periodical action drama film which takes place in a village called Ambajipeta and revolves around a character named Kistayya played by Nagarjuna. The evil mindset of the villagers and how the character deals with the situations will keep you hooked to your device throughout the end of the film. Now, you do not have to wait for a long time to watch this film as it is coming soon on OTT platforms.

Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: When and where to watch

Naa Saami Ranga will make its OTT debut on February 17, 2024, on Disney+Hotstar. The OTT platform made an official announcement on X by sharing the film poster. Note that to stream this film on Disney+Hotstar, you have to opt for its monthly subscription plan and you can enjoy various series and films on the platform.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 16:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Take-Two Interactive's AI patent fuels GTA 6 speculation among fans about Rockstar's plans
GTA 6
Enhance your GTA 6 gaming adventure: 5 vehicles to leave out: Check now
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets