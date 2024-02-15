Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: Know when and where to watch Nagarjuna’s action drama film online

Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: The fun about watching South Indian films is its action-packed drama and amazing storyline which you can enjoy with your friends and family. If you like to watch Telugu action movies then we have exciting news for you as Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga OTT release date is out. Now, you can watch the film from the comfort of your home with your loved ones and enjoy this action drama film. Over the years, we have seen various classic Nagarjuna's films which makes viewers run to the theatres, but now the film will finally be made available on the OTT platform. Know more about Naa Saami Ranga here.

Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: Cast, plot, more

Naa Saami Ranga is a remake of the famous 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. The remake version is made in Telugu language and it is directed by Vijay Binni. The film made its theatrical debut on 14 January 2024 and has a box office earning of Rs.50 crore. The film stars Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.

Naa Saami Ranga is a periodical action drama film which takes place in a village called Ambajipeta and revolves around a character named Kistayya played by Nagarjuna. The evil mindset of the villagers and how the character deals with the situations will keep you hooked to your device throughout the end of the film. Now, you do not have to wait for a long time to watch this film as it is coming soon on OTT platforms.

Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: When and where to watch

Naa Saami Ranga will make its OTT debut on February 17, 2024, on Disney+Hotstar. The OTT platform made an official announcement on X by sharing the film poster. Note that to stream this film on Disney+Hotstar, you have to opt for its monthly subscription plan and you can enjoy various series and films on the platform.

