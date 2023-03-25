Home How To Need to change your iPhone battery? Check its health, here's how

Need to change your iPhone battery? Check its health, here's how

Do you need to change or replace your iPhone's battery? You can check your phone's battery health using the below mentioned simple steps.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 18:24 IST
Here is how to check iPhone's battery life and know when to replace it. (Unsplash)

Apple iPhones are known for offering good, if not great, battery life. However, as time passes, the iPhone's battery health starts deteriorating. How long can your iPhone survive on a single charge? Do you need to replace your iPhone's battery? Here is all you need to know.

Notably, the battery life of a phone depends on your usage. It can be known that battery life is the amount of time a device runs before it needs to be recharged. While battery lifespan is the amount of time a battery lasts until it needs to be replaced. According to Apple's support page, a battery's lifespan is related to its chemical age, which is more than just the passage of time. It includes different factors, such as the number of charge cycles and how it was cared for.

All rechargeable batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they chemically age. As lithium-ion batteries age, the amount of charge they can hold diminishes, resulting in shorter amounts of time before a device needs to be recharged. This can be referred to as the battery's maximum capacity — the measure of battery capacity relative to when it was new. In addition, a battery's ability to deliver maximum instantaneous performance, or “peak power,” may decrease, Apple informed.

How to see your iPhone's battery health

Go to Settings > Battery, then tap Battery Health and charging. Following this process, your iPhone will display information about your battery's capacity, peak performance, and whether your battery needs to be serviced.

Notably, on an iPhone, the Battery Health screen includes information on maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability. Depending upon the length of time between when the iPhone was made and when it is activated, your battery capacity may show as slightly less than 100 percent. A normal battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions.

When to replace your iPhone's battery

If you see that your iPhone's battery has dropped below 80 percent of its original capacity you may consider replacing it.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 18:18 IST
