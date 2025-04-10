Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series worldwide this week, from crime dramas to documentaries

Netflix's top title this week is Adolescence, a gripping British drama that delves into toxic masculinity, online radicalisation, and violence. The series follows a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering his classmate. It stands out in the crime drama genre with its unique storytelling style: each episode is filmed in a single continuous take, creating a real-time experience as the story unfolds.

Top 10 Shows on Netflix This Week

According to Netflix's latest data, here are the top 10 English-language series this week:

1. Adolescence — 17.8 million views

2. Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — 13 million views

3. Pulse (Season 1) — 6.5 million views

4. Devil May Cry (Season 1) — 5.3 million views

5. The Residence (Season 1) — 4.6 million views

6. Love on the Spectrum (Season 3) — 3.5 million views



7. Million Dollar Secret (Season 1) — 3 million views

8. Raw: 2025 (March 31, 2025) — 2.9 million views

9. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3) — 2.5 million views

10. Ms. Rachel (Season 1) — 2.3 million views

This week, Adolescence leads the global rankings, occupying the top spot in 68 countries and ranking in the top 10 in 93 countries. The series' success has earned it a place among the all-time top 10 English-language TV shows on Netflix, currently holding the fourth position.

Written by Jack Thorne, Adolescence has garnered praise for its stark depiction of online extremism and the impact of toxic influences on young people. The series' unique approach - filming each episode in a single shot—intensifies the viewing experience, making the unfolding events feel immediate and unsettling. High-profile supporters include UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who commented on its relevance, particularly in addressing issues like toxic masculinity.

Viewers have responded positively to the show's simple yet powerful approach, with one fan on Threads describing it as “brilliant screenwriting and astonishing acting skills.” Another fan shared, “Almost every single post I've seen on social media is about Adolescence. Believe the hype. This is the most important drama in decades.”

Adolescence explores the pressures facing young men today, both from peers and the internet, and asks significant questions about the influences shaping their lives. As actor Stephen Graham noted, these challenges are universal, affecting children worldwide.

