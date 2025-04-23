Latest Tech News How To Niram Marum Ulagil OTT release date: Tamil intense emotional drama film releasing on…

Niram Marum Ulagil OTT release date: Tamil intense emotional drama film releasing on…

Niram Marum Ulagil OTT release date: The Tamil drama that explores family struggles and parental bonds is set to make its digital debut soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2025, 10:02 IST
Niram Marum Ulagil
The Tamil drama film Niram Marum Ulagil will be released on digital streaming platforms on 25th April. The film follows its success in theatres.

The Tamil emotional drama film Niram Marum Ulagil, directed by Britto JB, is set to make its digital debut on April 25, 2025. The film follows four distinct stories centred on parental sacrifice and the hardships families endure during times of crisis. Niram Marum Ulagil first debuted in theatres on March 7, 2025, where it received mixed responses. Some viewers appreciated the film's heartfelt message, while others found the emotional intensity overwhelming. If you missed the film in theatres and want to watch it in the comfort of your own home, here's where and when it's coming to your screens.

Niram Marum Ulagil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Online

The Tamil movie Niram Marum Ulagil is set to make its digital debut on April 25 on Sun NXT. This announcement came via Sun NXT's official X account, accompanied by a poster that read, “April 25 mudhal, Ulagam Niram Maarum! Niram Marum Ulagil streaming from April 25 on Sun NXT.”

Also read
Niram Marum Ulagil OTT Release Date: Plot, Cast and more

Niram Marum Ulagil focuses on the emotional complexities families face during difficult times, which portrays various struggles such as illness, separation, and unexpected bonds. Despite some initial criticisms of its heavy emotional content, the movie is gaining attention for its thought-provoking premise.

The four narratives are set in different locations across India, including Mumbai, Velankanni, Chennai, and Tiruttani. These settings highlight the diverse experiences of the families as they navigate their crises. The common thread in all these stories is the unwavering love and sacrifice that keep these families connected, despite their personal hardships.

Niram Marum Ulagil Cast & Crew

The film is directed by Britto JB and produced by Signature Productionz and GS Cinema International. It stars Bharathiraja, Rio Raj, Natty Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, and Sandy Master in leading roles. RJ Vigneshkanth, Rishikanth, Kaniha, and Vadivukkarasi also play significant roles. The film is produced by Signature Production and GS Cinema International, and its emotional music is composed by Dev Prakash. The cinematography was done by Mallika Arjun and Manikanda Raja.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 10:02 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets