No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app

Want to compare your height with your friend? Measure it on your iPhone with this app.

The advance of technology has been rapid in the past decade and there are very few things which your phone cannot do today. Moreover, the rise of augmented reality has brought the outside world into the comforts of our homes too. Apple is one of the leaders of this technological revolution with their iPhones at the forefront. You can do innumerable tasks on your iPhone which would have required a hefty PC a decade or so ago. One of the most fascinating features in iPhones is the AR integration. With AR, you can even measure the height of a person or the dimensions of an object without the need of measuring scale or tape.

Measuring a person's height on an iPhone can be done using the AR measurement tool that is built into the Measure app. This feature utilizes the your iPhone's camera and sensors to measure dimensions in the real world. You can measure the size of objects, automatically detect the dimensions of rectangular objects, and save a photo of the measurement. This feature can be useful for a variety of tasks such as measuring furniture, determining the size of a room, and even measuring objects for art projects.

Though it should be noted that the accuracy of the measurement may be affected by factors such as lighting and the person's posture. To ensure the most accurate measurement, make sure the person is standing up straight and the lighting is good.

How to measure a person's height on iPhone

Step 1:

Open the Measure app, then follow any onscreen instructions that ask you to move your device around. This gives your device a frame of reference for the object you're measuring and the surface it's on.

Step 2:

Keep moving your device until a circle with a dot in the center appears. Move your device so that the dot is over the starting point of your measurement, then tap the Add button.

Step 3:

Slowly move your device until the dot is over the ending point of your measurement, then tap the Add button again.

Step 4:

After you take a measurement, you can adjust its starting and ending points. Touch and hold one of the points, then drag it where you want it to go. The measurement changes as you move the point.