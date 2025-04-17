Latest Tech News How To Odela 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia’s Telugu thriller online

Odela 2 OTT release: Know when and where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia’s Telugu thriller online

Odela 2 OTT release: Tamannaah Bhatia's latest Telugu supernatural thriller will soon be available on digital streaming platforms.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2025, 17:39 IST
Odela 2 OTT release
The Telugu thriller Odela 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia (Bhola Shakti) is set to debut on a digital streaming platform soon. (@tamannaahspeaks)

Odela 2 OTT release: The much-awaited Telugu thriller movie starring Tamannaah Bhatia in a lead role as Bhola Shakti finally hit the theatres on April 17, and it will soon release on the digital streaming platform. The supernatural thriller is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu under the banner of Madhu Creations, and Sampath Nandi Teamworks is a direct sequel to Odela Railway Station (2022). If you are not interested in watching the movie in theatres and are waiting for its OTT debut, here's when and where to expect it.

Odela 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

Reports suggest that Odela 2 may release on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. According to a Filmibeat report, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the internet streaming rights to Odela 2 in all languages for a whopping Rs. 18 crore. While an official announcement from the filmmakers and the platform is still awaited, the speculation has already sparked widespread interest.


Odela 2 OTT Release: Plot, Cast, and more

The movie stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Odela 2 also features Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Srikanth Iyengar, Bhupal, Pooja Reddy and Kriss Venugopal among others.

Odela 2 Plot

Odela 2, which is situated in the ethereal village of Odela, continues the eerie themes that are shown in the first part - Odela Railway Station. The village, which is guarded by Odela Mallanna Swamy, a strong deity, is in danger from a new and scary source. An evil power that wants to take over the five elements of nature - earth, water, fire, air, and space- has surfaced with the intention of upsetting the area's natural and spiritual equilibrium.

Shiva Shakthi (Tamannaah), a furious and spiritually awakened sadhvi (female ascetic), joins this tumultuous situation. She learns that the evil power is not only old but also closely related to the mysteries of Odela's past after being drawn to the town by visions and a supernatural calling. Shakthi decides to find the cause when the villagers start to encounter strange occurrences.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 17:39 IST
