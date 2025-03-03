Oscars 2025: How to watch live in India, full nominee list, key films, actors, and more

The 97th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrating achievements in filmmaking. The event brings recognition to outstanding movies, performances, and technical contributions. Audiences worldwide are watching as the film industry honors its best, with nominees spanning different genres and storytelling styles.

Oscars 2025: When and Where to Watch in India

The live broadcast in India airs on Monday, March 3, at 5:00 AM IST on Star Movies, with live streaming available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. A repeat telecast will be available at 8:30 PM IST. In the United States, ABC aired the ceremony at 7 PM Eastern/4 PM Pacific, with streaming options on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.

Also read: Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

Oscars 2025 Host

Conan O'Brien is hosting the ceremony for the first time, taking over from Jimmy Kimmel. O'Brien, a television host, writer, and comedian, is expected to bring his signature humor to the event. Speaking about his approach, he emphasized balancing humor with the significance of the moment.

Oscars 2025: Full List of Nominations

Best Picture Nominees:

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Also read: Kudumbasthan OTT release: Know when and where to watch the Tamil comedy-drama movie online

Oscars 2025: Key Acting Categories

Best Actor Nominees:

Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown")

Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist")

Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing")

Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave")

Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice")

Best Actress Nominees:

Demi Moore ("The Substance")

Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked")

Mikey Madison ("Anora")

Fernanda Torres ("I'm Still Here")

Karla Sofía Gascón ("Emilia Pérez")

Gascón's nomination marks a milestone as she becomes the first openly transgender actress to receive this recognition.

Also read: Chhaava OTT release: Know when and where to watch Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's epic tale online

Oscars 2025: Best Director and Supporting Actor

Best Director Nominees:

Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez")

Coralie Fargeat ("The Substance")

James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown")

Sean Baker ("Anora")

Brady Corbet ("The Brutalist")

Best Supporting Actor Nominees:

Kieran Culkin ("A Real Pain")

Jeremy Strong ("The Apprentice")

The 2025 Oscars highlight a range of films, performances, and directorial talent, reflecting the evolving landscape of global cinema.