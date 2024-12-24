Latest Tech News How To Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT release date is here: Know when and where to watch it online?

Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT release date is here: Know when and where to watch it online?

Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT release date is here: Know when and where to watch it online?

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 14:14 IST
Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT release: The much-anticipated crime drama to premiere on Prime Video on January 17, 2025. (Amazon)

The second season of Paatal Lok is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 17, 2024. This marks the show's return nearly four years after its first season gained massive attention during the pandemic in 2020. Known for its intense narrative and sharp portrayal of societal issues, the new season promises to further explore the complex world of crime and corruption.

Paatal Lok Season 2: Trailer, Plot, and What to Expect

Directed by Dhaware and Prosit Roy, the first season of Paatal Lok made waves on Prime Video in 2020, with its gripping plot and nuanced performances. The series propelled Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur and Raazi, to stardom. Ishwak Singh also garnered attention for his standout performance, helping establish the show as a hit.

Also read
Although an official trailer has not yet been released, the new season is expected to raise the stakes even higher. The plot will likely explore darker and more intricate themes as protagonist Hathi Ram Chaudhary, played by Ahlawat, faces even greater challenges. Set against the backdrop of Delhi's underworld, the season will follow Hathi Ram and his team as they navigate dangerous terrain and confront unpredictable adversaries.

Paatal Lok Season 2: Cast and Crew

Jaideep Ahlawat will reprise his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary, with Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag returning as well. New faces in the cast include acclaimed actors Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua. The season will be directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP.

When and Where to Watch Paatal Lok Season 2

Prime Video confirmed the release date with a poster on social media, teasing the upcoming season: “Gates open this new year. #PaatalLokOnPrime, New season, Jan 17.” Prime Video subscribers will be able to stream the episodes once they go live. Given the strong reception of the first season, expectations are high for the new season, with fans eager to see how the plot evolves.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 14:14 IST
