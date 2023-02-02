    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Pathaan ticket prices reduced by 25%! Book tickets online now, here's how

    Pathaan ticket prices reduced by 25%! Book tickets online now, here's how

    Pathaan ticket price has been reduced by 25 percent to attract more footfalls to the theaters. You can book the tickets of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 16:02 IST
    Pathaan
    Pathaan ticket price reduced by 25 percent. (YouTube)
    Pathaan
    Pathaan ticket price reduced by 25 percent. (YouTube)

    Pathaan has been breaking records from the first day of its release. If you have not yet watched the Shah Rukh Khan film, here is some good news for you. Pathaan's ticket price has been reduced by 25 percent. Yash Raj Films have slashed Pathaan's ticket prices to sustain the earnings at as high a level as possible. The movie was released in the theatres on January 25, 2023 and since then the box office collection of the film has been rising. The movie has already collected more than Rs. 600 crore worldwide.

    Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Wednesday said its latest offering has raised Rs. 634 crore gross in worldwide collection. On its seventh day, the film raised Rs. 28 crore in gross figures, the studio said in a press release. Internationally, the movie collected Rs. 15 crore gross, according to a report by PTI.

    The reduction in the cost of the tickets is expected to bring more footfalls to the theaters, thus increasing the film's overall performance at the box office. If you want to watch the film, you can book the ticket online. All you need to do is either go to the official website or download these apps- Paytm or BookMyShow. According to a report by India TV, previously priced between Rs. 180 to Rs. 2100 in Delhi NCR, the ticket cost has been reduced and is now available starting at Rs. 75.

    Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of the titular spy agent who comes out of exile to stop a terrorist group from launching a debilitating attack on India. Notably, the Yash Raj Films' project, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to big BO success. Shah Rukh took a break from movies after the lukewarm performance of Zero.

    In between, the actor has only made cameo appearances in R Madhavan's “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” (Hindi version) and Ayan Mukerji-directed blockbuster “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”.

    Pathaan has been directed by Siddharth Anand, and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 16:02 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features