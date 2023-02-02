Pathaan ticket prices reduced by 25%! Book tickets online now, here's how

Pathaan has been breaking records from the first day of its release. If you have not yet watched the Shah Rukh Khan film, here is some good news for you. Pathaan's ticket price has been reduced by 25 percent. Yash Raj Films have slashed Pathaan's ticket prices to sustain the earnings at as high a level as possible. The movie was released in the theatres on January 25, 2023 and since then the box office collection of the film has been rising. The movie has already collected more than Rs. 600 crore worldwide.

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Wednesday said its latest offering has raised Rs. 634 crore gross in worldwide collection. On its seventh day, the film raised Rs. 28 crore in gross figures, the studio said in a press release. Internationally, the movie collected Rs. 15 crore gross, according to a report by PTI.

The reduction in the cost of the tickets is expected to bring more footfalls to the theaters, thus increasing the film's overall performance at the box office. If you want to watch the film, you can book the ticket online. All you need to do is either go to the official website or download these apps- Paytm or BookMyShow. According to a report by India TV, previously priced between Rs. 180 to Rs. 2100 in Delhi NCR, the ticket cost has been reduced and is now available starting at Rs. 75.

Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of the titular spy agent who comes out of exile to stop a terrorist group from launching a debilitating attack on India. Notably, the Yash Raj Films' project, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to big BO success. Shah Rukh took a break from movies after the lukewarm performance of Zero.

In between, the actor has only made cameo appearances in R Madhavan's “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” (Hindi version) and Ayan Mukerji-directed blockbuster “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”.

Pathaan has been directed by Siddharth Anand, and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.