PBKS vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Today: Where to Stream Punjab vs Delhi IPL Match Today Live Score

PBKS vs DC TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: TATA IPL 2023 season is nearing its end with play-offs approaching soon. Gujarat Titans officially became the first team to qualify for the playoffs while other teams are still fighting for the 3 left spots. Punjab Kings come up against a struggling Delhi Capitals side in today's TATA IPL 2023 match. Interestingly, the Punjab Kings' last match was also against a Delhi Capitals side who are now winless in their last two matches.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals face each other in a thrilling encounter today, May 17. Know where you can watch PBKS vs DC live online.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC Live: Time and Venue

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, also known as the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The PBKS vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 17.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC Live: Where to watch

The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

PBKS vs DC: Squads

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Bowler, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: David Warner (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.