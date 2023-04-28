PBKS vs LSG TATA IPL 2023 Live Today: Where to Stream Punjab vs Lucknow IPL Match Today Live Score

PBKS vs LSG TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have struggled recently, with both teams losing 2 and 3 matches in their last 5 matches respectively. As a result, PBKS find themselves at the 6th spot in the TATA IPL 2023 points table, while LSG are at the 4th spot, having played a game more than PBKS. Punjab Kings lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 2 wickets in the earlier match, and this reverse fixture is an opportunity for PKBS to get revenge.

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants face each other in a thrilling encounter today, April 28. Know where you can watch PBKS vs LSG live online.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG Live: Time and Venue

The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, popularly known as the Mohali Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. The PBKS vs LSG match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, April 28.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs LSG Live: Where to watch

The Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

PBKS vs LSG: Squads

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Bowler, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.