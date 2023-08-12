Home How To Por Thozhil OTT release: The R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan film is here; Know where to watch online

Por Thozhil OTT release: The R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan crime thriller is available to watch on digital platform. Know where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 10:46 IST
Know all about Por Thozhil OTT release. (Think Music India)
After a long period of anticipation, one of the most popular films to come out of Kollywood, Por Thozhil, has made its digital debut. The film has received critical acclaim through its story, acting, and cinematography, all of which add to the theme of crime investigation of the film. If you missed its theatrical run, you do not want to miss out on its digital run this time, especially when you can watch it from the comfort of your home. To watch it, you need to know where to catch the Por Thozhil OTT release. Check details.

Por Thozhil OTT release: Details

Por Thozhil is a 2023 crime thriller film that has been co-written and directed by Vignesh Raja in his directorial debut. The title of the film is inspired by Subramania Bharati's poem, Puthiya Aathi Chuvadi. The film has received positive reviews from both the audience and critics.

The story revolves around a rookie cop who teams up with a veteran lawman to look for a serial killer who is killing young girls. The first murder that horrifies the town takes place in deep woods and the victim was strangled to death. Strangely, the victim's body was kept in a kneeling position, and there were no signs of assault. The story turns into a cat-and-mouse chase that takes some very unexpected twists and turns.

The movie stars R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan, Nikhila Vimal, Nizhalgal Ravi, Sarath Babu, P. L. Thenappan, and others.

The trailer of the film was uploaded on YouTube and it has amassed 7.6 million views, 844 likes, and 47 comments.

Where to watch Por Thozhil OTT release

The film made its digital debut yesterday, August 11. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the film. You can buy a monthly subscription to the platform for Rs. 299 and a yearly mobile-only subscription for Rs. 599.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 10:46 IST
