Por Thozhil OTT release: Where to watch the R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan film online

A good crime-thriller is the perfect cure for a boring evening. The story keeps you hooked to the seat, the mystery constantly makes you wonder, and the cinematography immerses you in the world of the film. And if you are up for a gripping crime thriller, then you are in for a good time. Tamil-language movie Por Thozhil (literal translation: Art of War) is releasing on OTT today, July 7. And if you want to watch it, you need to know where to watch the Por Thozhil OTT release. Check details.

Por Thozhil OTT release: Details

Por Thozhil is a 2023 crime thriller film that has been co-written and directed by Vignesh Raja in his directorial debut. The title of the film is inspired by Subramania Bharati's poem, Puthiya Aathi Chuvadi. The film has received positive reviews from both the audience and critics.

The story revolves around a rookie cop who teams up with a veteran lawman to look for a serial killer who is killing young girls. The first murder that shocks the town takes place in deep woods and the victim was strangled to death. Absurdly, the victim's body was kept in a kneeling position, and there were no signs of assault. The story turns into a cat-and-mouse chase that takes some very unexpected twists and turns.

The movie stars R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan, Nikhila Vimal, Nizhalgal Ravi, Sarath Babu, P. L. Thenappan, and others.

The trailer of the film was uploaded on YouTube by Think Music India and it has amassed 2.8 million views, more than a thousand comments, and over 56,000 likes.

Where to watch Por Thozhil OTT release

The film can be watched online on Sony Liv starting today, July 7. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the film. You can buy a monthly subscription to the platform for Rs. 299 and a yearly mobile-only subscription for Rs. 599.