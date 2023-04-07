Home How To Pranaya Vilasam OTT release: Know when, where to watch Arjun Ashokan film online

Pranaya Vilasam OTT release: Know when, where to watch Arjun Ashokan film online

Pranaya Vilasam OTT release: The Malayalam-language romantic comedy film featuring Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan and Mamitha Baiju is all set for its digital debut. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 12:53 IST
Pranaya Vilasam
Know all about the Pranaya Vilasam OTT release. (Think Music India YouTube)
Pranaya Vilasam
Know all about the Pranaya Vilasam OTT release. (Think Music India YouTube)

In the last few years, we are seeing a renaissance of the romantic comedy genre. No longer do we get to see those larger than life stories of a male protagonist who has to fight villains and struggle against the unwilling family of the woman he is in love with. Instead, stories have become more realistic and the struggles more pragmatic. And if you are a fan of such films, there is great news for you. Pranaya Vilasam, a Malayalam-language romantic comedy is going to make its digital debut and you can watch the film from the comfort of your home. So, check out when and where to watch Pranaya Vilasam OTT release.

Pranaya Vilasam OTT release: Details

Pranaya Vilasam is a 2023 Malayalam-language movie directed by Nikhil Muraly and produced by Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair. The film had its theatrical release on February 24. The film revolves around several love stories involving characters who are at different stages of their lives. The movie deals with realistic struggles and aspirations of people in interpersonal relationships.

The film has received generally positive reviews from critics and the audience. It has been praised for bringing a fresh take on romance and striking an emotional chord with the audience. Pranaya Vilasam stars Arjun Ashokan, Mamitha Baiju, Anaswara Rajan, Sreedhanya, Hakkim Sha, Manoj K U and others in main roles.

The trailer of the film was posted by Think Music India YouTube channel and has amassed more than one million views, 26,000 likes and 575 comments.

Pranaya Vilasam OTT release: When to watch

The romantic-comedy film will be streaming starting today, April 7. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home right now.

Pranaya Vilasam OTT release: Where to watch

The film will be streaming on Zee5 starting today. In order to watch the film, you will need a subscription to the platform. The cheapest plan is available at Rs. 399 which gives you a 12 months of access to the platform's content on any mobile device.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 12:52 IST
Tags:
