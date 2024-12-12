Latest Tech News How To Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun’s record breaking blockbuster to stream online on…

Pushpa 2 continues its theatrical run and fans are already eager to know when the film will be available for streaming.

By: HT TECH
Dec 12 2024, 14:42 IST
It is believed that the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be available on Netflix after running its course in the cinemas. (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Pushpa 2 has taken the global box office by storm. Within just a week of its release, the action-packed drama has grossed an impressive 1000 crore worldwide, solidifying its place as one of the biggest hits of the year. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has resonated strongly with audiences, transcending regional boundaries and gaining a massive following, particularly in the Hindi market. Cinemas are packed with eager moviegoers, and the film's popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

Pushpa 2 OTT release: OTT Release and Digital Rights

As Pushpa 2 continues its theatrical run, fans are already eager to know when the film will be available for streaming. While an official OTT release date has not yet been confirmed, sources have revealed that the film will be available on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The digital rights have reportedly been sold to Netflix for a record-breaking 270 crore, making it one of the highest-priced Indian films for digital distribution. The growing anticipation for the OTT release adds to the excitement surrounding the film's continued success.

Minor Dip in Earnings, but Strong Outlook

While Pushpa 2 has been a massive box office success, it did experience a slight dip in earnings on its first Tuesday. According to estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film saw an 18.7% decline in net collections on Day 6, which is typical for many big-budget films after their opening weekend. However, this minor drop is expected, and the film is still projected to maintain strong earnings in the coming weeks.

A Cultural Phenomenon

Starring Allu Arjun as the indomitable Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2 continues the gripping saga of his rise within the criminal world. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. With its ongoing box office success and growing digital anticipation, Pushpa 2 has become a cultural phenomenon, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the saga.

