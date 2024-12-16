Latest Tech News How To Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun’s record breaking Hindi dubbed blockbuster movie to stream online on…

With the Pushpa 2 continuing its successful theatrical run, fans are eagerly awaiting its digital release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 09:34 IST
It is believed that the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be available on Netflix after running its course in the cinemas. (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Pushpa 2 has taken the global box office by storm, grossing more than 1000 crore within just a week of its release. The action-packed drama has quickly established itself as one of the year's biggest cinematic successes, cementing its place among the highest-grossing films of 2024. Despite receiving a mixed response from critics, the film's compelling storytelling and high-energy performances have resonated with audiences, particularly in the Hindi-speaking market, where it has found a massive following. Cinemas are packed, and the film shows no signs of slowing down.

Pushpa 2 OTT release: OTT Release and Digital Rights

With the film continuing its successful theatrical run, fans are eagerly awaiting its digital release. While an official streaming date has not been confirmed, sources have revealed that Pushpa 2 will be available on Netflix following its theatrical window. The film's digital rights have been sold to the streaming giant for a record-breaking 270 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films to secure a digital distribution deal. The growing anticipation for its OTT release adds further excitement to the film's already impressive trajectory.

A Cultural Phenomenon

Starring Allu Arjun as the charismatic Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2 follows his gripping journey through the criminal underworld. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. With its box office triumph and growing digital anticipation, Pushpa 2 has firmly established itself as a cultural phenomenon, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the saga.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 09:34 IST
