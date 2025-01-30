Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun’s record-breaking movies to stream online on…

Pushpa 2 OTT release is trending on Google as the movie is now set to premiere on Netflix after making waves at the box office with a record-breaking theatrical run. The action-packed sequel, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, will be available on the streaming platform starting January 30, 2025. The official Netflix India Instagram account shared a teaser of the film on Wednesday, exciting fans for the much-anticipated OTT release.

Extra Footage to Enhance the Experience

In an exciting development for fans, Netflix has announced that Pushpa 2 will feature 23 minutes of extra footage in its OTT version. The streaming giant shared the news with the caption, "Pushpa Bhau ne sun li aapki baat, ab Pushpa ka rule, Hindi mein bhi. Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on 30 January in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!" This extended version is set to offer a fresh perspective on the action-packed sequel and will be available in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, broadening its reach to a wider audience.

Pushpa 2: The Rule – A Thrilling Continuation

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up where its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, left off. The sequel follows Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), who has now become the leader of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, rising from his humble beginnings as a daily wage worker. Rashmika Mandanna returns as his fierce and loyal wife, Srivalli, who stands by him even against his estranged family. Fahadh Faasil reprises his role as the determined police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who continues to grapple with the humiliation he faced in the first film.

The film sets up the storyline for Pushpa 3: The Rampage, teasing fans with the next chapter in the saga of Pushpa Raj and his battle for dominance. With its high-octane action and gripping narrative, Pushpa 2 has solidified its place as one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

Tragic Incident at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre

In a tragic turn of events, a day before the film's official release on December 5, 2024, a devastating incident took place at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the promotion of Pushpa 2. As a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and the film's team, a tragic accident resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her child, Sri Teja, in critical condition. Allu Arjun was later arrested in connection with the incident but was released on bail shortly after.

The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the film's otherwise stellar promotional journey, though the team continues to focus on the success of Pushpa 2.

As Pushpa 2 makes its way to Netflix with added footage and an expanded reach, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the gripping saga of Pushpa Raj. The OTT release is expected to continue the film's massive success, offering a new experience for those who missed it in theatres.



