Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster sequel by Sukumar may stream…

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is set to hit the big screens on December 6, 2024 and ahead of the mega release, fans are curious to know when the movie will be available to stream on OTT. For those who are unaware, Pushpa 2 is the sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise which was a major hit in the cinemas as well as OTT. Although the makers have not confirmed any details about the OTT release of Sukumar's new movie, it is believed that the Allu Arjun-starrer will be available on Netflix after running its course in the cinemas.

Pushpa 2 OTT release: ₹ 270 crore streaming rights

If reports are to be believed, Netflix has secured the OTT streaming rights for the much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule. According to Aakashavaani, the streaming giant has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical rights for an eye-watering ₹270 crores, making Pushpa 2 one of the highest-valued Indian films in terms of digital rights.

Speculation on Delays Put to Rest

Earlier rumours surrounding the film's release suggested a potential delay due to a fallout between lead actor Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. However, those speculations were quickly quashed after both were seen together at a recent preview event, reassuring fans that the film's production was on track.

Excitement Builds Ahead of Release

The film's creators have already released two songs from the movie, which have been met with great enthusiasm from fans. Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to be a visual and musical treat, with makers dedicating significant time to perfect the storyline, music, and graphics, which is believed to be one of the reasons behind its delay.

Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film also features Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal supporting roles. Fans across the country are eagerly counting down the days until the next chapter of Pushpa Raj's saga hits the screens.