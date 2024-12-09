Latest Tech News How To Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun-starrer crosses 800 crore mark, to stream online on…

Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun-starrer crosses 800 crore mark, to stream online on…

Pushpa 2 collection has grossed over 800 crore worldwide, with trade reports suggesting that it will surpass the 1,000 crore mark by the end of its first week.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 08:32 IST
Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun-starrer crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800 crore mark, to stream online on…
It is believed that the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be available on Netflix after running its course in the cinemas. (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to Allu Arjun's 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, has taken the global box office by storm. Within just four days of its release, the film has grossed over 800 crore worldwide, with trade reports suggesting that it will surpass the 1,000 crore mark by the end of its first week. This exceptional success comes despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, further demonstrating the film's widespread appeal. Particularly impressive is the film's performance in the Hindi market, where it has created a frenzy, drawing massive crowds and quickly becoming a box office sensation.

Pushpa 2 Collection: A Record-Breaking Opening

The numbers coming in from various regions reflect the massive success of Pushpa 2. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on his X page that the film grossed 800 crore globally in its opening weekend alone, a remarkable achievement. In India, the Hindi version has outperformed the Telugu version of the film, setting a new record for Hindi films. On December 8, Pushpa 2 became the first Hindi film to earn over 80 crore net on a single day.

According to Sacnilk's tracking website, Pushpa 2 earned 141.5 crore nett in India on December 8, with 85 crore coming from the Hindi version and 44 crore from the Telugu version. Tamil Nadu also contributed significantly with 9.5 crore net. The Malayalam and Kannada versions earned 1.9 crore and 1.1 crore net, respectively, on the same day. With four days of screenings, the total net collection of Pushpa 2 stands at 529.45 crore, with the Hindi version accounting for a major share, contributing 285.7 crore.

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: A Highly Awaited Debut on Netflix

As Pushpa 2 continues to dominate cinemas, fans are already eager for the film's OTT release. While an official streaming date is yet to be announced, sources confirm that the movie will be available on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The OTT rights for Pushpa 2 have reportedly been sold to Netflix for a staggering 270 crore, making it one of the highest-valued Indian films in terms of digital rights.

Pushpa Franchise: A Cinematic Phenomenon

Starring Allu Arjun as the fierce Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2 continues the story of his rise in the criminal world, set against the backdrop of gripping action and a powerful narrative. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. With its record-breaking box office performance and the anticipation surrounding its OTT debut, Pushpa 2: The Rule has firmly established itself as a cultural phenomenon, and fans can't wait for the next chapter to hit their screens at home.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 08:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins
GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer release: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets