Pushpa 2 OTT release: Allu Arjun-starrer crosses 800 crore mark, to stream online on…

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to Allu Arjun's 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, has taken the global box office by storm. Within just four days of its release, the film has grossed over ₹800 crore worldwide, with trade reports suggesting that it will surpass the ₹1,000 crore mark by the end of its first week. This exceptional success comes despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, further demonstrating the film's widespread appeal. Particularly impressive is the film's performance in the Hindi market, where it has created a frenzy, drawing massive crowds and quickly becoming a box office sensation.

Pushpa 2 Collection: A Record-Breaking Opening

The numbers coming in from various regions reflect the massive success of Pushpa 2. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on his X page that the film grossed ₹800 crore globally in its opening weekend alone, a remarkable achievement. In India, the Hindi version has outperformed the Telugu version of the film, setting a new record for Hindi films. On December 8, Pushpa 2 became the first Hindi film to earn over ₹80 crore net on a single day.

According to Sacnilk's tracking website, Pushpa 2 earned ₹141.5 crore nett in India on December 8, with ₹85 crore coming from the Hindi version and ₹44 crore from the Telugu version. Tamil Nadu also contributed significantly with ₹9.5 crore net. The Malayalam and Kannada versions earned ₹1.9 crore and ₹1.1 crore net, respectively, on the same day. With four days of screenings, the total net collection of Pushpa 2 stands at ₹529.45 crore, with the Hindi version accounting for a major share, contributing ₹285.7 crore.

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: A Highly Awaited Debut on Netflix

As Pushpa 2 continues to dominate cinemas, fans are already eager for the film's OTT release. While an official streaming date is yet to be announced, sources confirm that the movie will be available on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. The OTT rights for Pushpa 2 have reportedly been sold to Netflix for a staggering ₹270 crore, making it one of the highest-valued Indian films in terms of digital rights.

Pushpa Franchise: A Cinematic Phenomenon

Starring Allu Arjun as the fierce Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2 continues the story of his rise in the criminal world, set against the backdrop of gripping action and a powerful narrative. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. With its record-breaking box office performance and the anticipation surrounding its OTT debut, Pushpa 2: The Rule has firmly established itself as a cultural phenomenon, and fans can't wait for the next chapter to hit their screens at home.



For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.