Pushpa 2 OTT release date: Allu Arjun’s action-packed movie may stream online from…

One of the most remarkable aspects of Pushpa 2’s success is its performance in Hindi-speaking markets.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 11:54 IST
It is believed that the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be available on Netflix after running its course in the cinemas. (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

Pushpa 2, the action-packed sequel starring Allu Arjun, has become one of the biggest cinematic successes of 2024, grossing an astounding 1230 crore globally in just 45 days. With its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and Arjun's charismatic portrayal of the titular Pushpa Raj, the film has become a worldwide box office sensation, captivating audiences across the globe.

Massive Success in Hindi Markets

One of the most remarkable aspects of Pushpa 2's success is its performance in Hindi-speaking markets. The film's Hindi version has garnered a massive following, helping propel its earnings to new heights. While critics have offered mixed reviews, the film's widespread popularity with viewers has made up for this, with cinemas across the country still screening packed houses. The film's buzz shows no sign of fading, proving it to be a commercial powerhouse with lasting appeal.

Record-Breaking OTT Deal Expected

As Pushpa 2 continues to dominate theatres, fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT debut. Although no official release date has been confirmed, insiders suggest that the film will land on Netflix 56 days after its theatrical release, meaning it could be available for streaming as early as January 29, 2025. In an unprecedented move, the film's digital rights have been secured by the streaming giant for a massive 270 crore, making Pushpa 2 one of the most expensive Indian films to strike such a deal. This record-breaking OTT agreement has only heightened the anticipation surrounding the film's digital release.

Minor Dip in Box Office Earnings Not a Concern

Although Pushpa 2 has seen a slight dip in box office earnings in recent weeks—a common trend for many films after an initial surge—industry experts remain unconcerned. The film's loyal fanbase, combined with its continued popularity, points to a strong and sustained performance in the weeks ahead.

A Cultural Phenomenon

At its core, Pushpa 2 is more than just a commercial success—it has become a cultural phenomenon. Allu Arjun's portrayal of the fierce and charismatic anti-hero Pushpa Raj has captivated audiences, and with a stellar supporting cast including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, the film has secured its place as a landmark in Indian cinema. Fans are already eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Pushpa saga, excited to see where Pushpa's journey leads next.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 11:54 IST
