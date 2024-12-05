Pushpa 2 OTT release date: Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster leaked online to download, to stream…

Pushpa 2 The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has finally hit cinemas, and fans are already eagerly awaiting its OTT release. While the makers have yet to confirm an official date for the film's streaming debut, reports suggest it will be available on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

Pushpa 2 OTT release: ₹ 270 crore streaming rights

The film has taken the box office by storm, continuing the saga of Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj. According to sources, Netflix has secured the OTT rights for Pushpa 2 for a staggering ₹270 crores. This deal makes the film one of the highest-valued Indian movies in terms of digital rights, solidifying its massive appeal both in theatres and on streaming platforms.

Pushpa 2 movie online download available

As the film rakes in impressive box office numbers, it has also found its way onto piracy sites, where it is being illegally offered for download in various qualities, including HD, 1080p, and even 240p. Popular torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Tamilrockers, and Telegram have been reported to host the film, despite efforts to curb such illegal distribution. Fans searching for terms like Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Download or Pushpa 2 HD Download may come across these pirated links, but viewers are urged to support the film by watching it through legitimate channels.

Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, Pushpa 2 also features a talented supporting cast, including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. With its gripping storyline and high-octane action, fans across the country are eagerly counting down the days until the next chapter of Pushpa Raj's saga arrives on OTT platforms.