Pushpa 2 OTT release date is here: Know when and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer movie online

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a record-breaking film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is heading to OTT. The film, which took the box office by storm after its theatrical debut in December, will soon be available for home streaming. Pushpa 2 captivated audiences worldwide and smashed box office records, and fans have eagerly awaited the chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Know when and where to Watch It Online

The digital streaming rights for Pushpa 2 have been sold to Netflix, where the movie will be available starting January 30. Initially, the film will be accessible in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version will not be part of the initial OTT release, leaving fans of the Hindi language version to wait a little longer.

Extra Footage for a Thrilling Experience

One of the highlights of this OTT release is the inclusion of 23 minutes of extra footage. The extended version, labelled the Reloaded Version, promises to give viewers an even more thrilling experience with additional scenes and deeper insight into the film's storyline. Whether you're revisiting the movie or watching it for the first time, this extra content will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Netflix teased the release on X with a post saying, “The man. The myth. The brand. Pushpa's rule is about to begin! Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!”

The man. The myth. The brAAnd 🔥 Pushpa's rule is about to begin! 👊

Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada! pic.twitter.com/ZA1tUvNjAp — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 27, 2025

Box Office Success

The film was made on a budget of Rs. 400-500 crore and has generated impressive earnings since its theatrical release. As of now, Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed Rs. 1,468.95 crore in domestic markets and Rs. 270.75 crore internationally. This brings its global earnings to Rs. 1,739.7 crore, as reported by the film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie follows Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, who faces challenges in maintaining his illegal business while continuing his rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles, with other notable actors including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Sreeleela also makes a special appearance in the song Kissik.

Mark your calendars for January 30, when Pushpa 2 will be available to stream on Netflix, offering fans a chance to dive deeper into the action-packed world of Pushpa.