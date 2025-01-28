Latest Tech News How To Pushpa 2 OTT release date is here: Know when and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer movie online

Pushpa 2 OTT release date is here: Know when and where to watch Allu Arjun starrer movie online

Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT release: Allu Arjun's blockbuster film is set to hit the online platform. Here's when and where you can watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 12:37 IST
Pushpa 2 OTT release
Pushpa 2 OTT release: The blockbuster film starring Allu Arjun will soon be available on Netflix with 23 minutes of extra footage.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a record-breaking film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is heading to OTT. The film, which took the box office by storm after its theatrical debut in December, will soon be available for home streaming. Pushpa 2 captivated audiences worldwide and smashed box office records, and fans have eagerly awaited the chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Know when and where to Watch It Online

The digital streaming rights for Pushpa 2 have been sold to Netflix, where the movie will be available starting January 30. Initially, the film will be accessible in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version will not be part of the initial OTT release, leaving fans of the Hindi language version to wait a little longer.

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action entertainer may stream online on…

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Extra Footage for a Thrilling Experience

One of the highlights of this OTT release is the inclusion of 23 minutes of extra footage. The extended version, labelled the Reloaded Version, promises to give viewers an even more thrilling experience with additional scenes and deeper insight into the film's storyline. Whether you're revisiting the movie or watching it for the first time, this extra content will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Netflix teased the release on X with a post saying, “The man. The myth. The brand. Pushpa's rule is about to begin! Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!”

Also read: Identity OTT release: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan's thriller to stream online on…

Box Office Success

The film was made on a budget of Rs. 400-500 crore and has generated impressive earnings since its theatrical release. As of now, Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed Rs. 1,468.95 crore in domestic markets and Rs. 270.75 crore internationally. This brings its global earnings to Rs. 1,739.7 crore, as reported by the film trade portal Sacnilk.

Also read: Game Changer OTT release: Ram Charan's political drama to stream online on…

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie follows Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, who faces challenges in maintaining his illegal business while continuing his rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles, with other notable actors including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Sreeleela also makes a special appearance in the song Kissik.

Mark your calendars for January 30, when Pushpa 2 will be available to stream on Netflix, offering fans a chance to dive deeper into the action-packed world of Pushpa.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 12:37 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 meme

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
Epic Games mobile store

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details
GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?
No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets