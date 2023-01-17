Quordle 358 answer for January 17: A Latin word! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 358 answer for January 17: Today’s puzzle contains a Latin word which might be extremely challenging for you to find out. So don’t wait and check these Quordle hints and clues to ensure you get the solutions.

Quordle 358 answer for January 17: The great thing about games like Quordle is that they also introduce you to wonderful new words that come from different languages and have been adopted by English. A while back, the game featured the word ‘Rajah' that had Sanskrit origins and today, it brings a word from the Latin language. But in order to know what the word is, you will first have to uncover it which can be a difficult task. And if you feel stuck at any point, these Quordle hints and clues are always there to help you. The hints offer an overview of the puzzle and give you a recommendation for the starting word, while the clues dives deep into the particulars of the individual words and gives you clues to unlock the words. And if you can't even afford to guess, then you can just go to the bottom and check the solution.

Quordle 358 hints for January 17

There are two words with repeated letters today, but that's not the end of troubles for you. We already mentioned that there is a Latin word, which is quite obscure for you to find out. On top of that, a couple of words also contain uncommon letters. A combination of all of it makes it quite a tricky puzzle. But do not worry. You can always use the letter elimination strategy to reveal more about the words. And for more, just check our clues below.

Quordle 358 clues for January 17

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, P, D and F.

2. The words end with the letters F, O, M and K.

3. Word 1 clue - firm or hard and not bending or moving easily

4. Word 2 clue - a representation of a person or scene in the form of a print or transparent slide

5. Word 3 clue - (Latin) a piece of information

6. Word 4 clue - to use your hands to search someone's clothes and body for hidden objects or weapons

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 358 answer for January 17

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STIFF

2. PHOTO

3. DATUM

4. FRISK

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.