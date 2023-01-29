Quordle 370 answer for January 29: It’s a menace! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 370 answer for January 29: There are three words with repeated letters in today’s puzzle. Make sure to take the help of Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

Quordle 370 answer for January 29: This Sunday will be unforgiving for the Quordle players because the game is bringing one of its toughest puzzles in a while. While most puzzles this month have had one or two tough words, this puzzle increases the intensity and presents three tricky words. Solving today's words on your own will be a big task. And if you feel like you're struggling to find the answers, then you need to take a look at our Quordle hints and clues. For all of those who do not have attempts to spare, you can scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Quordle 370 hints for January 29

Today's words come with a big challenge of repeated letters. Three words have repeated letters in them which means even the letter elimination strategy might not be enough for you to find the words. And that one remaining word also comes with uncommon letters. In short, you have a full house of trick words that will take out-of-the-box thinking to solve. If you feel confused, make sure to check the clues below.

Quordle 370 clues for January 29

Today's words begin with the letters E, S, W, and T. The words end with E, E, Y and Y. Word 1 clue - to eat into or away; destroy by slow consumption or disintegration Word 2 clue - the condition of a person or thing Word 3 clue - amusing or funny in a slightly crazy way Word 4 clue - a strong and very pleasant flavor

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 370 answer for January 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

ERODE STATE WACKY TASTY

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.