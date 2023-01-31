    Trending News

    Quordle 372 answer for January 31: Become a winner! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 372 answer for January 31: Today’s puzzle should be a piece of cake as long as you check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 31 2023, 08:47 IST
    Quordle 372 answer for January 31: Don’t give up. Find your way using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 372 answer for January 31: After the tricky puzzles in the last few days, we finally have a puzzle which is as average as it gets. The puzzle is still challenging, given that you need to solve for four different words, but it won't make you pull your hair in frustration. But as most veterans know, this is where the game is at its most dangerous. We do not want it to catch you off-guard and cost your streak and that is why we have brought our trusted Quordle hints and clues to help you navigate through this trickery. And if you are stuck on the last few attempts and do not know what to guess, then just go to the bottom and check the solutions directly.

    Quordle 372 hints for January 31

    All the words in today's puzzle are standard. That means, as far as letter arrangement goes, they are as typical as it gets. They all begin with a consonant and contain at least one vowel in the middle. The words end with a consonant or a vowel. There are two words with repeated letters in the puzzle and a couple of uncommon letters but overall, solving it should not be difficult as long as you check the clues below.

    Quordle 372 clues for January 31

    1. Today's words begin with the letters V, S, T and S.

    2. The words end with E, T, E and C.

    3. Word 1 clue - the limit beyond which something happens or changes

    4. Word 2 clue - having little length

    5. Word 3 clue - something poor, worthless, or offensive

    6. Word 4 clue - an apparent indifference to pleasure or especially to pain

    These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

    Quordle 372 answer for January 31

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. VERGE

    2. SHORT

    3. TRIPE

    4. STOIC

    These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 08:46 IST
