Quordle 384 answer for February 12: Relentless repetitions! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 384 answer for February 12: Quordle is not for the casual players. It is four times harder than Wordle and sometimes it can really frustrate you when you're not able to solve any of the words. Today is one of those days when solving even one of the words will feel like an achievement. Regular players who are trying to build a high winning streak should not risk it today. You need to check these Quordle hints and clues to get a better understanding of the words before you attack the puzzle. And for those who are already in the middle and need a desperate win, just scroll to the bottom to find the solutions.

Quordle 384 hints for February 12

Today, three out of the four words contain repeated letters. This is a tricky situation because this means even after using a letter elimination technique, you'd be stuck with just four clues at most and a lot of confusion over how to proceed from there. It should be noted that all the words today are common and there are barely any uncommon letters in the puzzle. Before you move forward, we'd recommend you check the clues below.

Quordle 384 clues for February 12

Today's words begin with the letters P, D, B and T.

The words end with the letters P, Y, L and E.

Word 1 clue - well filled out or rounded in form; somewhat fleshy or fa

Word 2 clue - in an amusing but not obvious way

Word 3 clue - a herb with a sweet smell that is used to add flavor in cooking (Tulsi)

Word 4 clue - someone means to laugh at them or make jokes about them in order to embarrass, annoy, or upset them

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 384 answer for February 12

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

PLUMP DRYLY BASIL TEASE

We hope you were able to fend off this particularly tricky puzzle. For more assistance on a regular basis, make sure to check this space everyday.