    Home How To Quordle 388 answer for February 16: As easy as they come! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 388 answer for February 16: No matter how difficult the puzzle is, you just have one easy task to do and that’s checking these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 08:54 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 388 answer for February 16: Don’t be reckless. Solve the puzzle smartly with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 388 answer for February 16: Today is the perfect day to develop a strategy to improve your performance in the long term. The puzzle today is not as difficult so we believe it will not prove to be much of a hindrance. The easier puzzle can also help the player and develop techniques that can be used for long-term success in the game. Our recommendation is that you learn letter elimination strategy. All you need are 3-4 words that do not contain the same letters. This way, by applying that combo you reduced the number of unused letters. This will also lead you to finding most of the clues easily. That being said, it is a skill to develop and till you do that, you can check these Quordle hints and clues to get to the answer. And if that doesn't suffice, simply scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

    Quordle 388 hints for February 16

    None of the words today come with a repeated letter. The rest of the words are pretty typical. And all of the words are common. In fact, the lack of tricks in this puzzle almost makes you think that it is an entirely different game you're playing. But if you're stuck on a particular word, check the clues below.

    Quordle 388 clues for February 16

    1. Today's words begin with the letters C, C, S and T.

    2. The words end with T, K, E and O. 

    3. Word 1 clue - a piece of metal or wood shaped like a letter T, for attaching a rope, especially on a boat

    4. Word 2 clue - a thick mass or lump of anything

    5. Word 3 clue - a trap for catching birds or small animals

    6. Word 4 clue - a fan in the engine of a car or plane that improves its performance by using exhaust gases to blow fuel vapour into the engine

    These were your clues. Just think about it for a second and you should have a clear idea about the words. And if not, just scroll down for the solutions.

    Quordle 388 answer for February 16

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. CLEAT

    2. CHUNK

    3. SNARE

    4. TURBO

    We hope learning the new strategy was helpful to you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 08:54 IST
