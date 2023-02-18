    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Quordle 390 answer for February 18: Play it safe! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 390 answer for February 18: Play it safe! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 390 answer for February 18: A couple of words today will definitely make you scratch your head in confusion. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions, it’s better than getting stuck!

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 08:20 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 390 answer for February 18: If you are stuck or want to give up, don’t. Check these Quordle hints and clues to reach the solutions without a fuss. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 390 answer for February 18: Is it necessary to check the hints and clues? Not really. In fact some pro players insist on solving the game all on their own. But since Quordle is also a social game, as you can share your results on social media and messaging apps, there is a pressure to perform well. And on those few days when you know you cannot give your hundred percent to the game due time constraints, sickness or any other reason, these hints and clues can come in handy and help you still hold on to your streak. It is also helpful for new players as they have not developed a sound strategy to beat the game and it helps them keep afloat. With that being said, check out these Quordle hints and clues to easily get to the solutions. And if you want some additional help, just scroll to the bottom for the answer.

    Quordle 390 hints for February 18

    All the words in today's puzzle are common and would be familiar to you. That's a big advantage. Also, only one word has a repeated letter. There are almost no uncommon letters and the letter arrangement is also very typical. You can use the basic letter elimination strategy to beat the game.

    Quordle 390 clues for February 18

    1. Today's words begin with the letters P, L, F and F. 

    2. The words end with the letters E, H, E and O. 

    3. Word 1 clue - written or spoken language that is not poetry

    4. Word 2 clue - to dissolve out soluble constituents from (ashes, soil, etc.) by percolation

    5. Word 3 clue - a musical instrument like a pipe that you hold sideways and play by blowing over a hole at one side

    6. Word 4 clue - a book made with large sheets of paper, especially as used in early printing

    We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

    Quordle 390 answer for February 18

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. PROSE

    2. LEACH

    3. FLUTE

    4. FOLIO

    We hope Quordle did not pose any threat to your winning streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 08:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba