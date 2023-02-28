    Trending News

    Quordle 400 answer for February 28: Big milestone puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 400 answer for February 28: Four hundred days of puzzle have gone past and the game still finds a way to confuse us all. If you’re stuck today, use these Quordle hints and clues to get the solution.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 07:47 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle 400 answer for February 28: Add another day to your streak on this milestone day for the game. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 400 answer for February 28: On the four-hundredth day of Quordle, it is interesting to see the journey it has had so far. Created by Freddie Meyer as a more challenging version of the original game Wordle, this spin-off was released in late January. In its initial days, the game was troubled with bugs and usability issues, but once they were fixed, the game never looked back. More than six months later, it is still gaining popularity and gaining loyal fans every day. And on such a milestone event for the game, it would be such a shame if you lost your streak because of a silly mistake. To ensure that it doesn't happen, we have brought to you Quordle hints and clues that will help you solve the game efficiently. And if that doesn't help, scroll to the bottom for the solutions too.

    Quordle 400 hints for February 28

    If you thought that just because it is the 400th puzzle, Quordle would make it easy for you, then you thought wrong. Two of the words have repeated letters. But that aside, there are two obscure words in the puzzle as well. As long as you can deal with them, you should not have much to worry about. But if you do find yourself getting stuck finding a word, just refer to the clues below.

    Quordle 400 clues for February 28

    1. Today's words begin with the letters S, O, M and C.

    2. The words end with the letters R, N, L and H. 

    3. Word 1 clue - to cut off the hair of an animal or a person

    4. Word 2 clue - one of the parts inside your body that have a particular function

    5. Word 3 clue - a large picture that has been painted on the wall of a room or building

    6. Word 4 clue - a long seat, often with a back and arms, for sitting or lying on

    These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

    Quordle 400 answer for February 28

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. SHEAR

    2. ORGAN

    3. MURAL

    4. COUCH

    We hope you added another day to your streak on the milestone day of Quordle. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 07:47 IST
