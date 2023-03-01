Quordle 401 answer for March 1: Vowels everywhere! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 401 answer for March 1: Yesterday, Quordle reached a big landmark of 400 puzzles. When the game first came out, it was a part of a large number of games which were all inspired by Wordle and offered a unique spin on it. From thematic Wordles like Taylordle and Lordle of the Rings, to games that take the format to numbers like Nerdle, geography like Worldle and more. There were also a group of games which kept increasing the difficulty with 2, 4 or even 8 words to be solved simultaneously and Quordle was a part of this group. But looking back, it is surprising how Quordle was the only one to survive and thrive for such a long time. It truly found out the winning formula. And it is time that you find yours as well. Check these Quordle hints and clues to know how to solve this difficult puzzle. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 401 hints for March 1

Today's puzzle is a vowel paradise. Every word is just filled with vowels and that is something which can work in your favor. But you should know that two of the words also have repeated letters and there are a couple of uncommon letters as well. We recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 401 clues for March 1

1. Today's words begin with the letters F, E, O and W.

2. The words end with the letters R, E, R and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a natural ability to do something well

4. Word 2 clue - to cause something to be remembered or expressed

5. Word 3 clue - a mammal with four legs and short brown fur that swims well and eats fish

6. Word 4 clue - the narrow part at the end of your arm where it joins your hand

These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 401 answer for March 1

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. FLAIR

2. EVOKE

3. OTTER

4. WRIST

We hope you were able to protect your streak today. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.