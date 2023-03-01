    Trending News

    Quordle 401 answer for March 1: Vowels everywhere! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 401 answer for March 1: Vowels everywhere! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 401 answer for March 1: Make sure you do not lose the game and all your progress. Protect your streak with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 01 2023, 08:35 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle 401 answer for March 1: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 401 answer for March 1: Yesterday, Quordle reached a big landmark of 400 puzzles. When the game first came out, it was a part of a large number of games which were all inspired by Wordle and offered a unique spin on it. From thematic Wordles like Taylordle and Lordle of the Rings, to games that take the format to numbers like Nerdle, geography like Worldle and more. There were also a group of games which kept increasing the difficulty with 2, 4 or even 8 words to be solved simultaneously and Quordle was a part of this group. But looking back, it is surprising how Quordle was the only one to survive and thrive for such a long time. It truly found out the winning formula. And it is time that you find yours as well. Check these Quordle hints and clues to know how to solve this difficult puzzle. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Quordle 401 hints for March 1

    Today's puzzle is a vowel paradise. Every word is just filled with vowels and that is something which can work in your favor. But you should know that two of the words also have repeated letters and there are a couple of uncommon letters as well. We recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy word.

    Quordle 401 clues for March 1

    1. Today's words begin with the letters F, E, O and W.

    2. The words end with the letters R, E, R and T.

    3. Word 1 clue - a natural ability to do something well

    4. Word 2 clue - to cause something to be remembered or expressed

    5. Word 3 clue - a mammal with four legs and short brown fur that swims well and eats fish

    6. Word 4 clue - the narrow part at the end of your arm where it joins your hand

    These are your clues. We are sure if you think about them carefully, a couple of words reveal themselves on their own. And if there is still any doubt in your mind, simply scroll down for the solution.

    Quordle 401 answer for March 1

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. FLAIR

    2. EVOKE

    3. OTTER

    4. WRIST

    We hope you were able to protect your streak today. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 01 Mar, 08:34 IST
