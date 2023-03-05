    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Quordle 405 answer for March 5: Common endings! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 405 answer for March 5: Today’s puzzle is an interesting one. All the four words end with the same letter. However, that leaves you to find the 16 other letters. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to do so.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 06:37 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 405 answer for March 5: Know the easiest way to solve today’s puzzle. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

    Quordle 405 answer for March 5: Even after four hundred puzzles, the game always brings something interesting for players. Today, the puzzle has assembled four different words, all of which end with the same letter. Not only does it make for a cool puzzle, it also makes it slightly easier to find out since finding that one letter means finding three more letters automatically. But if you still find yourself stuck, then do not hesitate and check our Quordle hints and clues. And if you need the answer, then scroll to the bottom and check for the solutions.

    Quordle 405 hints for March 5

    There is only one word which contains a repeated letter today. All the three other words have five different letters. All the words in the puzzle are also pretty common and you will not struggle to recognize them. The words do use a couple uncommon letters, so you should be prepared for it. But any good letter elimination strategy should be enough to take the puzzle on. For more, check the clues below.

    Quordle 405 clues for March 5

    • Today's words begin with the letters G, L, H and S.
    • The words end with the letters E, E, E and E.
    • Word 1 clue - the ability to move in a smooth and controlled way
    • Word 2 clue - a machine for changing the shape of a piece of wood, metal, etc
    • Word 3 clue - because of a preceding fact or premise
    • Word 4 clue - the hard, solid, nonmetallic mineral matter of which rock is composed

    These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

    Quordle 405 answer for March 5

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. GRACE
    2. LATHE
    3. HENCE
    4. STONE

    We hope you were able to fend off this particularly tricky puzzle. For more assistance on a regular basis, make sure to check this space everyday.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 06:37 IST
