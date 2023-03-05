Quordle 405 answer for March 5: Common endings! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 405 answer for March 5: Even after four hundred puzzles, the game always brings something interesting for players. Today, the puzzle has assembled four different words, all of which end with the same letter. Not only does it make for a cool puzzle, it also makes it slightly easier to find out since finding that one letter means finding three more letters automatically. But if you still find yourself stuck, then do not hesitate and check our Quordle hints and clues. And if you need the answer, then scroll to the bottom and check for the solutions.

Quordle 405 hints for March 5

There is only one word which contains a repeated letter today. All the three other words have five different letters. All the words in the puzzle are also pretty common and you will not struggle to recognize them. The words do use a couple uncommon letters, so you should be prepared for it. But any good letter elimination strategy should be enough to take the puzzle on. For more, check the clues below.

Quordle 405 clues for March 5

Today's words begin with the letters G, L, H and S.

The words end with the letters E, E, E and E.

Word 1 clue - the ability to move in a smooth and controlled way

Word 2 clue - a machine for changing the shape of a piece of wood, metal, etc

Word 3 clue - because of a preceding fact or premise

Word 4 clue - the hard, solid, nonmetallic mineral matter of which rock is composed

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 405 answer for March 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

GRACE LATHE HENCE STONE

We hope you were able to fend off this particularly tricky puzzle. For more assistance on a regular basis, make sure to check this space everyday.