    Home How To Quordle 407 answer for March 7: Diverse set of tricks! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 407 answer for March 7: Diverse set of tricks! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 407 answer for March 7: Today’s puzzle offers a relatively easy puzzle today, but it is still tricky in nature. Make sure you don’t lose the streak. Use these Quordle hints and clues to get to the solution.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 07 2023, 08:50 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 407 answer for March 7: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to shape out the perfect way to find the words. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 407 answer for March 7: After a couple of days of easy puzzles, today's Quordle can confuse some players. But then again, when you have to find out four words simultaneously, confusion becomes a basic expectation. The aim of the game is to reveal the words within just nine attempts or your entire streak goes to zero. And if, while solving today's puzzle, you see your winning streak slipping away, then we recommend using these Quordle hints and clues to grab your win. And if you need some special assistance, you can scroll to the bottom for today's solutions.

    Quordle 407 hints for March 7

    As mentioned above, two of the four words today can be classified as easy. However, the other two are where the problem begins. Both words have repeated letters, uncommon letters and a letter arrangement that will be confusing to figure out. On top of that, one of the words is relatively obscure which can be another barrier for the non-native speakers of the language. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully. For the starting word, we'd like to suggest a word with popular consonants.

    Quordle 407 clues for March 7

    1. Today's words begin with the letters A, S, B and C.

    2. The words end with the letters L, E, K and L. 

    3. Word 1 clue - a ring-shaped island formed of coral that surrounds a lagoon

    4. Word 2 clue - a condiment or relish for food

    5. Word 3 clue - a small stream

    6. Word 4 clue - to move slowly with your body on or close to the ground, or on your hands and knees

    Quordle 407 answer for March 7

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. ATOLL

    2. SAUCE

    3. BROOK

    4. CRAWL

    We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 07 Mar, 08:49 IST
