Quordle 413 answer for March 13: Tricky! Hints, clues, solutions
Quordle 413 answer for March 13: Solve today's Quordle challenge with ease with the help of the hints and clues given here.
Quordle 413 answer for March 13: It rarely happens when you are easily able to crack the Quordle words. Even if you are able to guess 2 Quordle words, it can be seen as an achievement. Today's Quordle puzzle too will make you scratch your head, hence you are advised to not to take it lightly. We understand the level of difficulty, and that's why we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that you maintain your winning streak easily.
Quordle 413 hints for March 13
This is not to make you panic, but all the four Quordle Words today have repeated letters. But as we mentioned, there are a bunch of different tricks to deal with in the puzzle. There are multiple uncommon letters to find in the puzzle. Additionally, the words are uncommon too. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then to focus on arrangement.
Quordle 413 clues for March 13
Today's words start with the letters C, M, L and E.
The words end with the letters K, M, Y and E.
Word 1 clue - a block of wood that can be put under a wheel
Word 2 clue - a short statement of a general truth, principle, or rule for
behaviour
Word 3 clue - strange, unusual, or silly
Word 4 clue - to rub or be rubbed away gradually
These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.
Quordle 413 answer for March 13
If you do not want the answer to today's Quordle, you are advised to stop reading here. You have been warned.
The four words in today's Quordle are:
CHOCK
MAXIM
LOOPY
ERODE
We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease.
