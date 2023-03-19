    Trending News

    Quordle 419 answer for March 19: Need a helping hand? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 419 answer for March 19: Today’s puzzle needs you to work smart and not hard. Just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 19 2023, 06:24 IST
    Quordle 419 answer for March 19: The Sunday puzzle has just one trick up its sleeve and it is the one with repeated letters. However, do not think they are easy to deal with just because only one trick is at play. Solving them is easier said than done. This happens because while playing the game, you go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution, but if you can't find more clues after 4th letter, usually players tend to eliminate more letters, which just wastes their attempts, instead of considering if the word can have a double letter. But don't worry. To make sure you don't fall into this trap, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions too.

    Quordle 419 hints for March 19

    Three of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters and do not contain any uncommon letter either. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letters within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

    Quordle 419 clues for March 19

    Step 1:

    Today’s words begin with the letters K, C, L and D.
    Step 2:

    The words end with the letters L, A, R and G.
    Step 3:

    Word 1 clue - to go down into, or stay in, a position where one or both knees are on the ground
    Step 4:

    Word 2 clue - a poisonous snake that can spread out the skin at the back of its neck
    Step 5:

    Word 3 clue - a large ship that carries people, etc. long distances
    Step 6:

    Word 4 clue - identify and remove errors from (computer hardware or software)

    These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

    Quordle 419 answer for March 19

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    KNEEL

    COBRA

    LINER

    DEBUG

    We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 19 Mar, 06:24 IST
