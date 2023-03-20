    Trending News

    Home How To Quordle 420 answer for March 20: If in trouble, just check hints, clues, solutions here

    Quordle 420 answer for March 20: If in trouble, just check hints, clues, solutions here

    Quordle 420 answer for March 20: It is going to be a bit difficult for you today. To make it an easy going puzzle, check hints, clues and solutions here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 06:50 IST
    Quordle 420
    Quordle 420 answer for March 20: Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions here to protect your streak.
    Quordle 420
    Quordle 420 answer for March 20: Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions here to protect your streak. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 420 answer for March 20: Moday's Quordle solutions are going to make you scratch your head! Though there is no repetition of letters in the words, the letters are still tricky to guess. The words are not that easy to deal with. Hence, we are here for your assistance. You go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions too.

    Quordle 420 hints for March 20

    It is not atall going to be easy! All the four Quordle words are difficult to guess. Even the letters are tricky. You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder around it.

    Quordle 420 clues for March 20

    Today's words begin with the letters B, B, A and G

    The words end with the letters N, H, R and T

    Word 1 clue - It is a large wild animal, similar to a cow

    Word 2 clue - to spoil something by doing it badly

    Word 3 clue - to hate something very much

    Word 4 clue - to shine with small bright flashes of light

    These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

    Quordle 420 answer for March 20

    Wait! We need you attention. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    BISON

    BOTCH

    ABHOR

    GLINT

    We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. All the best for tomorrow's Quordle challenge. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 06:49 IST
