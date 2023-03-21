    Trending News

    Quordle 421 answer for March 21: Planning next move? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 421 answer for March 21: Planning next move? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 421 answer for March 21: Today's Quordle challenge is an easy one to crack. Just concentrate and check the Quordle hints, clues here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 21 2023, 08:30 IST
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 421 answer for March 21: Today’s puzzle needs you to work smart and not hard. Just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak. (Play Store)

    Quordle 421 answer for March 21: Quardle seems to be going easy today! Maybe just to lower the pressure of the first day of the week. All the four words are commonly known, However, may not be used in our daily conversations. But wait, don't get too excited and at the same time overconfident of cracking it easily! You need to be calm, composed and focused in order to get the answers in the least number of attempts. You must remember that you only have 9 chances to get all the 4 five letter words correctly. In order to give your thoughts a way of direction and help you crack the Quordle 421 answer quickly, here are a few Quordle hints and clues.

    Quordle 421 hints for March 21

    No matter how easy the 5 letter word gets, without proper clues and hints it is a tough task to get to the solution. Also, if you get a few letters of the words, still finding the right place to fix it can be tricky. However, there is no need for you to worry as we are here with a set of Quordle 322 hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

    Quordle 421 clues for March 21

    1. Today's words begin with the letters W, S, T and N. 

    2. The words end with the letters G, P, D and E. 

    3. Word 1 clue - to press and squeeze something in order to remove water from it

    4. Word 2 clue - a small piece or portion; fragment

    5. Word 3 clue - one of three equal parts of something

    6. Word 4 clue - having or showing high moral qualities or character

    And here are the best set of clues we could have provided! We hope we have helped you in getting the answer for today's Quordle challenge. However, if it is still difficult to figure out the answers check them out below.

    Quordle 421 answers for March 21

    WAIT! Do you really want to know the Quordle 421 answer and do not want to solve it yourself? Well if your answer is yes, you can keep on reading. However, if you want to solve the word challenge yourself, this is not the space you should be reading.

    Think again, if you do not want to spoil your game by knowing Quordle 421 answers.

    The answers for Quordle 421 are:

    1. WRING

    2. SCRAP

    3. THIRD

    4. NOBLE

    We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 21 Mar, 08:30 IST
