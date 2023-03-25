Home How To Quordle 425 answer for March 25: Don’t be scared! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 425 answer for March 25: Don’t be scared! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 425 answer for March 25: Today’s puzzle is a tricky one and is filled with repeated letters. Do not attempt to solve it without knowing these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 08:31 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 425 answer for March 25: There is a smart way to solve the puzzle. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to know what that is. (HT Tech)

Quordle 425 answer for March 25: Today's Sunday puzzle is definitely trickier than we have seen in recent times. While it has only one trick, it is not easy to figure out. In fact, if you go unprepared, by the time you do figure out the trick, it will already be too late to win the game. So, do not risk your winning streak and make the smarter move. Check these Quordle hints and clues to find all about the trick and solve it in the most efficient way possible. You will also get some word-specific clues to figure them out easily. And if that's not enough, you can also jump to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 425 hints for March 25

In this puzzle, three of the words contain repeated letters. That is a big problem because now that you try to find out the letters, you will see that at best you can find four letters. By that time you would have used up the majority of your attempts and you'd be struggling to figure out the repeated letter before the attempts ran out. Do not be intimidated. Check out the clues below.

Quordle 425 clues for March 25

1. Today's words begin with the letters A, T, L and D.

2. The words end with the letters E, E, E and O.

3. Word 1 clue - to wake up; to make somebody/something wake up

4. Word 2 clue - plural of this

5. Word 3 clue - a legal agreement that allows you to use a building or land for a fixed period of time in return for rent

6. Word 4 clue - used to agree with something that has just been said

The clues should have made your job a lot easier. Just think about them for a moment and go on to solve the puzzle. And if you need more help, just scroll down to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 425 answer for March 25

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. AWOKE

2. THESE

3. LEASE

4. DITTO

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle easily. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 08:29 IST
