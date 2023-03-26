Home How To Quordle 426 answer for March 26: Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions and solve it in a jiffy

Quordle 426 answer for March 26: Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions and solve it in a jiffy

Quordle 426 answer for March 26: Today’s puzzle is finally back with some challenging words. Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions and ensure your victory today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2023, 06:49 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 426 answer for March 26: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)

Quordle 426 answer for March 26: Finally, Quordle has presented a genuinely tough puzzle. And interestingly, it has picked some unique words for it. So if you have been slacking in the game the last few days, consider this your wake up call because the slightest mistake today can and will cost your winning streak. And it is never nice to lose your winning streak on a weekend. So, do not take any unnecessary risks and use these Quordle hints and clues to solve the puzzle. And if you're stuck in a tough spot, you can always jump to the bottom to check the solutions.

Quordle 426 hints for March 26

As mentioned above, two of the four words today can be classified as easy. However, the other two are where the problem begins. Both words use uncommon letters and have a letter arrangement that will be confusing to figure out. On top of that, one of the words is relatively obscure which can be another barrier for the non-native speakers of the language. So, make sure to check the clues very carefully. For the starting word, we'd like to suggest a word with popular consonants.

Quordle 426 clues for March 26

  1. Today's words begin with the letters A, D, M and R.
  2. The words end with the letters T, E, L and Y.
  3. Word 1 clue - to wait for somebody/something
  4. Word 2 clue - to control or operate a car, train, bus, etc.
  5. Word 3 clue - concerned with what is right and wrong
  6. Word 4 clue - abounding in or covered with reeds

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 426 answer for March 26

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

  1. AWAIT
  2. DROVE
  3. MORAL
  4. REEDY

We hope the final word was not too much of a trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 06:29 IST
