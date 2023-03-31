Quordle 431 answer for March 31: Old school words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 431 answer for March 31: The dilemma of a Friday puzzle is that it can either make your weekend or wreck it. A complicated puzzle will ensure that you start the weekend with the pressure of building back your streak or at least in the “alert” mode. Alternatively, an easier puzzle just makes sure you're in a happy mood for that ‘TGIF” vibe. Thankfully, today's puzzle will not cause much of a hassle given how all of the words are relatively easy. You could solve them all on your own. But that does not mean taking any unnecessary risk that might cost you your streak. So, even if the puzzle is easy, you should use these Quordle hints and clues to ensure that you end up adding another winning day to your streak. And if you got stuck somehow, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 431 hints for March 31

The best part about today's puzzle is that it only has a single word with repeated letters. There are only a couple of uncommon letters which you will probably find by the 4th attempt. Overall, it is a puzzle that should not give you any grief. In fact, there are only three vowels used in the entire puzzle. To make things fun, every word has two vowels in it. Just use a starting word with common consonants, and you should do well.

Quordle 431 clues for March 31

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, T, S and P.

2. The words end with the letters R, L, R and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a group of people who sing together in churches

4. Word 2 clue - relating to or occurring in a tube, especially the fallopian tubes

5. Word 3 clue - to search a place or thing very carefully

6. Word 4 clue - to protect yourself from somebody who is attacking you by pushing their arm, weapon, etc. to one side

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 431 answer for March 31

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CHOIR

2. TUBAL

3. SCOUR

4. PARRY

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.