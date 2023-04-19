Quordle 450 answer for April 19: Worried about a loss? Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 450 answer for April 19: Prepare yourself for a long session of Quordle because today's puzzle is both tricky and challenging. The last couple of days had an average puzzle with a maximum of a single word offering some resistance. But today, multiple words have joined in to make your time solving the game a bit more challenging. Even a single bad attempt can cost you the game. So, before you make your next move, just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need further assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 450 hints for April 19

The words today display diverse characteristics. Only one word contains a repeated letter. Another word has an uncommon letter arrangement and a third word has obscure letters in the word. The combination of them makes the puzzle quite tricky to tackle. But no need to worry. As always, all you need to do is follow our tips. So, for the starting word, we recommend you use a word with popular consonants in them. And for more word-specific clues, just scroll down.

Quordle 450 clues for April 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, O, L, and C.

2. The word ends with the letters E, E, C, and P.

3. Word 1 clue - to rid of whatever is impure or undesirable; cleanse; purify

4. Word 2 clue - to express a particular and definite opinion about something

5. Word 3 clue - a tree or large bush that has large purple or white flowers in spring

6. Word 4 clue - low in price, costing little money

That's it. Those were your clues. Now, you have to do a bit of thinking and we are sure you will find yourself closer to the answer than when you first started. And if there is any confusion, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 450 answer for April 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PURGE

2. OPINE

3. LILAC

4. CHEAP

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. For more hints and clues, do come back tomorrow.