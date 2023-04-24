Home How To Quordle 455 answer for April 24: Confused! Don't fret, just check these hints, clues

Quordle 455 answer for April 24: Today's Quordle challenge can be solved easily with the help of some hints and clues and with some concentration.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 06:53 IST
Quordle 455 answer for April 24: Know the easiest way to solve today’s puzzle. Check these Quordle hints and clues here. (HT Tech)
Quordle 455 answer for April 24: Know the easiest way to solve today's puzzle. Check these Quordle hints and clues here.

Quordle 455 answer for April 24: You have to guess 4 five letter words in mere 9 attempts. Sounds scary? Well, there is nothing to worry as Quordle has gone easy for its players today. But, you need to be diverse in thinking as the puzzle has a wide range of letters to be guessed today. Out of the four, three words should not take a lot of effort to solve but one will have you scratching your head. To make it an easy win for you today, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that your streak does not get broken.

Quordle 455 hints for April 24

The puzzle has only one word which contains a repeated letter. There are also multiple uncommon letters to find in the puzzle. Additionally, there is an uncommon word, finding which will be tricky for people. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then on their arrangement. Also, here are the clues for today's game which can help you get to the answer quickly.

Quordle 455 clues for April 24

Today's words start with the letters D, B, N and Y.

The words end with the letters E, T, Y and G.

Word 1 clue - the word for "two" in some card and dice games.

Word 2 clue - Complete the name of the movie- Beauty and the .....

Word 3 clue - Unwanted, loud sound.

Word 4 clue - Opposite of old..

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 455 answer for April 24

Think! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

DEUCE

BEAST

NOISY

YOUNG

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 06:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets