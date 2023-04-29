Home How To Quordle 460 answer for April 29: Ace the game! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 460 answer for April 29: Ace the game! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 460 answer for April 29: Today’s puzzle might be easy but it is not a piece of cake, so beware! Use these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 08:10 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 460 answer for April 29: Before you give up, check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 460 answer for April 29: After a week of tricky puzzles, are players in for a moment of respite? Quordle can be mercilessly difficult when it wants to and for the majority of this week, it was. However, today, the difficulty level has drastically reduced, giving even casual players hope to build up their streak. But do remember that just because it is an easy puzzle, you should not take it lightly. You will still have to use the right strategy to figure out the words. And if you are struggling, then you should check these Quordle hints and clues to guide yourself in the right direction. And if you need some extra assistance, just go to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 460 hints for April 29

There is one word with repeated letters, but that is honestly the extent of the tricks in today's puzzle. And this makes finding the words much easier too. The words are all common and follow a simple letter arrangement, so you have nothing to worry about at all. Just use your favorite starting word and get down to solving it.

Quordle 460 clues for April 29

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, B, W, and E. 

2. The words end with the letters R, H, E, and E. 

3. Word 1 clue - to search a place very carefully

4. Word 2 clue - to become redder or darker in the face, usually from embarrassment

5. Word 3 clue - to complain about something in an annoying, crying voice

6. Word 4 clue - to join different things together as if they are the same

These were your clues. Now go on and solve the puzzle. These clues will make your job a lot easier. And if you're struggling on your last few attempts, then just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 460 answer for April 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SCOUR

2. BLUSH

3. WHINE

4. ELIDE

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 08:10 IST
