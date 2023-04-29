Quordle 460 answer for April 29: Ace the game! Check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 460 answer for April 29: After a week of tricky puzzles, are players in for a moment of respite? Quordle can be mercilessly difficult when it wants to and for the majority of this week, it was. However, today, the difficulty level has drastically reduced, giving even casual players hope to build up their streak. But do remember that just because it is an easy puzzle, you should not take it lightly. You will still have to use the right strategy to figure out the words. And if you are struggling, then you should check these Quordle hints and clues to guide yourself in the right direction. And if you need some extra assistance, just go to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 460 hints for April 29

There is one word with repeated letters, but that is honestly the extent of the tricks in today's puzzle. And this makes finding the words much easier too. The words are all common and follow a simple letter arrangement, so you have nothing to worry about at all. Just use your favorite starting word and get down to solving it.

Quordle 460 clues for April 29

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, B, W, and E.

2. The words end with the letters R, H, E, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to search a place very carefully

4. Word 2 clue - to become redder or darker in the face, usually from embarrassment

5. Word 3 clue - to complain about something in an annoying, crying voice

6. Word 4 clue - to join different things together as if they are the same

These were your clues. Now go on and solve the puzzle. These clues will make your job a lot easier. And if you're struggling on your last few attempts, then just scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 460 answer for April 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SCOUR

2. BLUSH

3. WHINE

4. ELIDE

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.