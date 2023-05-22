Quordle 483 answer for May 22: Stuck? Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 483 answer for May 22: If you try to solve today's Quordle, then you'll find yourself breezing through several words effortlessly, but there's one with a repetitive trick that defies you and wastes time and attempts. So, don't get caught in this trap! You will need to be attentive from the beginning to uncover the correct words with minimal attempts. To maintain your winning streak, you will need to maintain your strategy and save that word for the last. Still, if you need any help, then we are here with clues and solutions.

Quordle 483 hints for May 22

One of the words in the puzzle contains repeated letters. And this work can ruin the whole strategy to solve the puzzle in minimum attempts. Or, there are chances it may take almost all of your nine attempts! To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 483 clues for May 22

Today's words begin with the letters E, S, S, and T.

The words end with the letters E, K, D, and N.

Word 1 clue - a bird with keen eyesight.

Word 2 clue - to describe a smooth and slippery surface

Word 3 clue - a substance that is dense and compact

Word 4 clue - to describe something that is no longer available

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 483 answer for May 22

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

EAGLE

SLICK

SOLID

TAKEN

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.