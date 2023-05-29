Quordle 490 answer for May 29: Tricky? Don't fret, just check these hints, clues, solutions here

Quordle 490 answer for May 29: Once more, the puzzle brings some really perplexing words! On Monday, when you would be in a hurry to reach your place of work, college, school or somewhere else, this Quordle puzzle will occupy a lot of your time. It contains some tricky words which will test your strategy and patience. So, if you encounter any difficulties along the way, we suggest refraining from spoiling your attempts. Instead, refer to the Quordle hints and clues provided below. Moreover, we have included the answers to today's puzzle at the bottom to make sure you save your winning streak.

Quordle 490 hints for May 29

Within the puzzle, two words feature repeated letters. These can significantly hinder your intent to solve the puzzle with minimal attempts. In fact, it's possible that it may consume nearly all nine attempts! Fortunately, these words won't seem unfamiliar to you, but solving them could pose a challenge. Begin by concentrating on simpler words to save your attempts. However, to make sure you don't lose, just check the clues below.

Quordle 490 clues for May 29

Today's words begin with the letters A, E, S, and T.

The words end with the letters Y, T, E, and O.

Word 1 clue - causing frustration!

Word 2 clue - to select someone via voting.

Word 3 clue - no longer fresh.

Word 4 clue - related to increases the power.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If not, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 490 answer for May 29

SPOILER ALERT! If you are still trying to figure out the answers for today's puzzle, then do not read further.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

ANNOY

ELECT

STALE

TURBO

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.